Girls Tennis – Grosse Ile vs. Riverview – The News Herald





After being postponed twice earlier in the spring season due to weather, the Grosse Ile and Riverview girls tennis teams finally held their regular season dual meet on Monday, one day prior to the Huron League championships. It was the first action for both teams since competing in an MHSAA Division 3 regional match in Chelsea last week. Grosse Ile finished second at that meet and qualified for the state championships for the fourth straight season. And on Monday, the Red Devils picked up where they left off as they swept Riverview 8-0 to finish undefeated for the fourth straight season in the league's dual match. Photo gallery is courtesy of Alexander Muller. Grosse Ile girls tennis capped an undefeated Huron League season for the fourth straight year with an 8-0 road sweep against Riverview in the final conference of the season on May 20, 2024. (ALEXANDER MULLER – MediaNewsgroup)

Riverview's Ciera Corso returns a two-handed shot during the No. 1 singles match of the Pirates' home dual meet against conference rival Grosse Ile on May 20, 2024. (ALEXANDER MULLER – MediaNews Group)

Grosse Ile sophomore Ava Dame improved to 17-5 on the season with a straight-set win over Riverview's Marina Konstantinidis in a dual meet between the two schools on May 20, 2024. (ALEXANDER MULLER – MediaNews Group)

Grosse Ile's Ava Tucker serves a shot over the net during a No. 1 singles match against Riverview's Ciera Corso in a Huron League doubles match on May 20, 2024. Tucker and the Red Devils swept all eight of the Pirates' flights to finish the regular season 5-0 in league play. (ALEXANDER MULLER — MediaNews group)

