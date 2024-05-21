Admirals give Ozzy Wiesblatt of Sharks the opportunity to grow in professional hockey

Ozzy Wiesblatt's life is one of those, where do we even start? types of stories.

If you start in the present, it's about a determined second-year pro, competing for pucks and discards with players bigger than him, and fighting to advance to the pinnacle of hockey. In a strange twist, he's getting his best chances because the organization that spent a first-round draft pick on him traded him to another team, not via trade, but on loan midway through the season.

Watching the beginning, you see five children raised by a single, deaf mother who would do anything to see her four boys pursue their passion for Canada's national pastime and how the oldest two, then 14 and 15, joined took them in. other families to lighten the burden. Then you learn about all the friends and strangers from Western Canada's generous hockey community who shared discarded equipment, anonymously paid fees or replaced a broken stick to help young Ozzy through a tournament.

He's feisty, Milwaukee Admirals teammate Phil Tomasino said of Wiesblatt.

Is it really a miracle?

Ozzy Wiesblatt and his three brothers bonded over hockey

The backstory of the Wiesblatt family, well detailed a 2019 story from The Athleticis one of sacrifice, perseverance and appreciation.

Life for Ocean, Orca, Ozzy, Oasiz and their sister, Oceania, was already difficult growing up as children of two deaf parents. Money was beyond tight. At home they communicated through sign language and their knowledge of English was limited. They were bullied.

Hockey was the boy band.

It was always the righties against the lefties, two lefty brothers and another righty brother, so it was always the two of us against them, said Ozzy, now 22. He and Orca, the second oldest, against Ocean, the oldest. , and Oasiz the youngest.

Lots of arguments over the years. Just play hockey against them. Playing against my older brothers was probably the thing that drove me the most. They were obviously older and a little bit better, so when I played against them there were so many fights and so many good memories that I have of them.

They were all good too.

Ocean reached the Junior A level. Orca played major juniors and six competitions in the Southern Professional Hockey League. Ozzys came the furthest in his second year in the American Hockey League, and Oasiz hopes he has earned his chance more than three seasons in the Western Hockey League.

But if hockey in general is expensive, then traveling for hockey only drives up the costs.

The generous hockey community allowed a single mother to raise five children

While living with their mother in Calgary, in the midst of their parents' divorce, Ocean and Orca decided if they could live with others so Kim could afford to pay for the youngest three. She was already dependent on food banks for help.

My mother sometimes works two or three jobs and just tries to make ends meet. We've had so many people help us, but at the same time, my mom was really digging in the trenches there for a while, Ozzy said.

The hockey community, it's so special. At least in Calgary, Kelowna, Vancouver, places like that, places I've played before, so many families helped me. I can't really thank those people enough.

From the Western League to San Jose and then to Milwaukee

Ozzy was the first of the brothers to be drafted, chosen with the 31st choice in 2020 after two seasons with Prince Albert in the Western Hockey League

In a moving move, then-San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson announced Wiesblatt's selection by signing his first name before saying it.

Wiesblatt made his debut with the San Jose Barracuda, the Sharks AHL affiliate, in 2021 while still with Prince Albert and stayed last season, appearing in 45 games with six goals and nine assists and a plus-minus of plus -six.

This season he played 36 games for the Barracuda, the worst team in the Pacific Division, when Admirals general manager Scott Nichol struck a deal with San Jose management to give him more meaningful ice time with a playoff team. Wiesblatt heard about the plan while en route to Chicago.

My coach took me aside on the plane. We had about an hour to go until we were about to land and he told me I was going to go back to San Jose, pack up and become an admiral, he said. . Pretty unique situation.

I had to take a four-hour flight to get here and then I had to go all the way back to meet the team again. I didn't really see it coming. But I'm super happy to be here.

You're an admiral from Milwaukee. You're not a shark.

With the injury bug biting the Admirals deep into the regular season, Admirals coach Karl Taylor and Wiesblatt's new teammates were happy to have another prospect on their ice.

Like I told Ozzy from Day 1, you're a Milwaukee admiral, Taylor said. You're not a shark. You are not owned by the Sharks. We're not going to treat you differently because you're not Nashville property. You are an admiral from Milwaukee and we would treat you as such and we expect you to act as such.

We want him to have a real clean slate. That's what Ozzy had, and he did a great job for us. He's a big part of our room, a big part of our group, and it's a great credit to our leadership group how well they've taken him in and treated him like everyone else. He is a difference maker.

Coming and going is a way of life in minor league hockey, but this situation, which did not involve a call-up or trade, was different. Yet he was quickly accepted.

It's weird, Wiesblatt said. I think hockey players all have a pretty good relationship with each other. At the end of the day, everyone is a great guy. For a few days you just try to figure things out and eventually you feel more comfortable with each other. Now it's like, yeah, one of the guys.

Through family connections, Taylor was somewhat familiar with Wiesblatt's background; the players not so much.

A few guys know, Wiesblatt said. And I try to teach them a little sign here and there.

Wiesblatt and Tomasino quickly hit it off, and the two have been linemates for much of the year. Lately, the No. 1 line consisted of Wiesblatt on the left, Tomasino on the right and Fedor Svechkov in the middle.

“I like the way he plays,” Tomasino said. He is feisty, gets into the corners and goes into battle. So I think we feed off each other. He's been great. I think it's a tough situation for him to get here, but he handled it well and did a great job for us.

He's also given me some nice passes there throughout the year, so I've been on the happy side of that.

Change has been good for Wiesblatt's development

The basic goals for Wiesblatt have been achieved.

He's gaining confidence, and as far as meaningful experience goes, there are few more meaningful experiences in playoff hockey than being on the desperate end of an elimination game, as the Admirals were three times in their series with the Texas Stars.

Of course you say the cliché, more ice time, that kind of thing, Wiesblatt said of what he has won in 16 regular seasons and six playoff games with Milwaukee. Playing more, playing the power play, playing important minutes at the end of the game and things like that, which is something I didn't get before.

To have that now, I'm just trying to build on it and create momentum for myself and get better every day and keep improving. That's a big factor in what helped me get here.

After a goal and six assists in the regular season plus three and eight with San Jose, Wiesblatt has a goal and three assists in the Calder Cup play-offs.

But more than scoring, his game goal is about the tenacity and work ethic instilled in him growing up.

He's an energy guy, Taylor said. He is a line driver. I've seen him hit guys three times his size, and he's not afraid to get in there.

The Admirals lost the first game of their best-of-five series with Grand Rapids and will play Game 2 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. Game 3 and the possible Game 4 are scheduled for Grand Rapids on Wednesday and Friday, with Game 5 at 5 p.m. Sunday in Milwaukee if necessary.

For Wiesblatt, playing for his mother is super special

Kim, who now lives in Toronto, has been able to play two Admirals games this season, an overtime loss to Grand Rapids in the season finale and the Mother's Day game that saw Milwaukee make a three-game comeback in the Central Division semifinals . eliminate the stars.

Hopefully Shell will get the chance to earn more via a play-off run in the Calder Cup.

When you see her come to the games these days, that doesn't always happen, so it's always super special to see her, Wiesblatt said. Gives you a little fire under the ass to play a little.

By doing it in the pros, Wiesblatt can repay his mother for some of the sacrifices she made to help him along the way, offering her some help with rent and the like. Ideally, Oasiz can do that too.

She literally gave us everything growing up, so (we) tried to give back. That's the least we can do, he said. It doesn't stop now. Hopefully I have a long career ahead of me and I can do more for her.