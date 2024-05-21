West Area – May – Table Tennis England





May 20, 2024 | Chris Newton 2022 Commonwealth Games equipment I often hear the words here: there is no legacy after England hosts a major sporting event. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games are one of these examples. I would like to debunk that myth a bit. After the games I had the pleasure of working with the used Games equipment and helping some of it find a new home. What remains are approximately 700 table tennis court partitions and many square meters of sports floors. Unfortunately, the tables were rented and returned to their supplier. A few other items, such as towel boxes and a small amount of balls, have also been delivered to local clubs and leagues. Let me explain what happened to the table tennis barriers used in Birmingham. They are now used by two different groups of people. For reference and to give you an idea of ​​the amount of equipment left, I think I counted ten pallets of flat packed barriers and about 30 pallets of carpeting with a combined weight of 4 tons. The first group of new users have used both the floor and the barriers to organize more major competitions. They have been used for almost thirty days and count towards the following events: – National Senior Championships in Nottingham

European Para Championships in Sheffield

Several items are currently en route to Paris for a pre-Olympic training camp. The second group to benefit from this, which was very personal to me and the West Area, especially as they were driving around in my car in most cases, are the local users in and around Birmingham. The first to benefit was Cheslyn Hay TTC in Walsall, who received around sixty barriers to help the club move to a new facility and expand their Bat and Chat sessions. Second was Stratford Upon Avon League and Club. They overcame quite a few barriers to expand into their new home in Meon Vale. The barriers have been used for local competitions and were recently used for the competition's final night about a week ago. Last week I went to Walsall to deliver another batch of barriers, which literally filled the back of my station wagon to help start a new club at Manor Farm, run by two existing league players. Finally, and soon to clear the storeroom, the last of it will go to a ping-pong parlor opening soon in Sutton Coldfield. So almost 200 barriers went out, each rated out of 40, so the Games Legacy gave these groups a nice local advantage this time.

