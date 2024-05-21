Cricket fever spreads in Leo Burnett Australia's first campaign for Prime Video





With cricket star Usman Khawaja. Prime Video, as the new home of ICC World Cup Cricket in Australia, kicks off a campaign for the Men's T20 World Cup feats Australian cricket star Usman Khawaja. The Creative, by Leo Burnett Australia,dramatizes the way cricket fever can take hold of a nation. The film follows Khawaja as he realizes that the “fever” has taken hold of his own street. Audiences are reminded that the ICC Mens T20 World Cup will soon be available exclusively on Prime Video, live from June 2 to 30. The campaign runs via TV, BVOD, YouTube, social, OLV and own channels. Prime Video is the exclusive Australian broadcaster of the Men's and Women's Cricket World Cups, the T20 World Cups, the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship Final until 2027. Prime Video will exclusively own the live Australian broadcast rights to ICC cricket events for the next four years. Cricket fans across Australia will have exclusive access to all matches in every tournament of the elite ICC competition, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Credits: Hushidar Karas, head of Prime Video ANZ Olly Wilton Senior Sports Program Manager Hwei Loke Head of Marketing Anna Saunders Senior Brand Manager Charli Hoffmann Campaign Manager Leo Burnett Australia

Andy Fergusson National Chief Creative Officer Creative Director of the Tim Woolford Group Creative director of the Tommy Cehak Group James Beswick Associate Creative Director Rowan Foxcroft Associate Creative Director Catherine King Head of Strategy James Walker-Smith Managing Director Gemma Cox Group business director Jack Asimus Senior Business Manager Libby Spark Senior Integrated Producer Rachael Sparks Project Manager Tiffany Wilson senior designer Production:

Director Ariel Martin Production company Villain Executive producer/founder Adrian Shapiro Executive producer Kate Gooden Producer Alex Tizzard DOP Aaron McLisky Machining after arc Editor Luke Haigh Colorist Ben Eagleton Online Jamie Scott Sound and composition Massive music

