Oklahoma football is in the top 20 of ESPN's post-spring rankings

There are just over 100 days between now and Oklahoma's season opener in 2024. Still, it's seemingly never too early to gauge where the Sooners fit in the national landscape ahead of their first season in the SEC.

Oklahoma will officially take the field as an SEC team for the first time in 102 days when OU plays host Temple on Aug. 30 – a rare Friday night game at Owen Field – to kick off the 2024 campaign. With spring training in the rearview mirror and fall camp still more than two months away, college football's peak season has arrived. As such, ESPN released its top-25 rankings for the upcoming post-spring season on Monday.

The ranking takes into account developments from spring training, but also movements from the spring transfer portal. So, where did the Sooners land in ESPN's latest power rankings? Brent Venables and Team 130 were firmly in the top 20, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, who had Oklahoma as one of eight SEC teams in its post-spring power rankings.

The Sooners checked in at No. 18 – just ahead of the former Bedlam rival State of Oklahoma at No. 19 and behind seven other SEC programs. Here's what Schlabach had to say about OU after the third spring under Venables' tutelage:

The Sooners improved with four wins in coach Brent Venables' second season, and programs typically make an even bigger leap in Year 3. The only problem: It's also Year 1 in the SEC, and the schedule is downright scary. The offense will have a new look after Gabriel left Oregonand former North Texas coach Seth Littrell took over the play calling. Quarterback Jackson Arnold had a good spring and looks like a future star. Purdue transfer Deion Burks had five catches for 174 yards with two scores in the spring game. Transfer Michael Tarquin (USC) And Febechi Nwaiwu (North Texas) worked with the No. 1 offensive line, which had to replace all five starters. OU added SMU center Branson Hickman in the spring portal opening. The Sooners could be good again, but they face one of the toughest schedules in the FBS with road games on Chestnut brown, Be madam, Missouri And LSU and home games against Tennessee, Texas (in Dallas) and Alabama.”

Oklahoma returns key pieces at every level of the defense, most notably with the returns of All-America linebacker Danny Stutsman and All-Big 12 safety Billy Bowman Jr., and added TCU transfer defensive tackle Damonic Williams to fill a need on the line to be provided during the spring transfer portal period. The offense will be in good shape with Arnold at the helm and Burks leading a deep arsenal of skill players – including Freshman All-America wide receiver Nic Anderson, running back Gavin Sawchuk and transfer tight end Bauer Sharp – with the biggest A looming question is the state of a rebuilt offensive line.

As for Schlabach on the tough schedule Oklahoma faces in its first SEC season, six of the teams on OU's first SEC schedule are in the top 15 of ESPN's post-spring power rankings: No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 AlabamaNo. 8 Missouri, No. 14 LSU and No. 15 Tennessee.

Of those six matchups, three will be actual road games, two will be played in Norman and one – the Red River Rivalry – will take place on a neutral court. Oklahoma opens SEC play at home against Tennessee on September 21, takes on Texas in the Cotton Bowl on October 7 and hosts Alabama the week before Thanksgiving on November 23. The Sooners travel to Ole Miss on Oct. 26, Missouri on Nov. 9, and make the trip to Death Valley to face LSU in the regular season finale on Nov. 30.

247Sports has Oklahoma at eighth in the SEC in the post-spring rankings, but 15th in the most recent preseason top 25.

After a 10-win campaign in the second season under Venables, Oklahoma has a projected total of 7.5 wins at most sportsbooks.

