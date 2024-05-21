Winners of the 2024 English Hockey Awards





The England Hockey Awards, presented by Notts Sport, took place on Saturday 18 May 2024 at the Athena in Leicester, where 13 awards were presented. At England Hockey we recognize the achievements of those nominated and shortlisted, while offering huge congratulations to the winners. The evening started with Zach Wallace being crowned the Men's Senior Performance Player of the Year after a sensational individual campaign that saw him nominated for FIH Men's Player of the Year. Sabbie Heesh was named Women's Senior Performance Player of the Year after playing an integral role in Great Britain's Olympic qualification and reaching the semi-finals of the EuroHockey Championships with England. Men's Junior Performance Player of the Year went to Jacob Payton after an excellent season with Great Britain EDP, England U21 and Exeter University, where he was crowned BUCS Champion. Lottie Bingham was honored with Women's Junior Performance Player of the Year; she started the year with selection for England U21s and also gained promotion back to the Premier League with Holcombe Women's 1s. Old Georgians Men's 1s received the Special Recognition Elite Team of the Year award after winning their third consecutive EHL Premier Division title and a Euro Hockey League bronze medal. Emily Guy received the Hockey Maker of the Year award after another year of fantastic contributions to Lee Valley events, the Masters European Championships and the Masters World Cup. Coach of the Year went to Chris White of the University of Bristol, who did a remarkable job under emotional circumstances following the death of Ben Dudley in April 2023. Christine O'Donovan was named Civil Servant of the Year. She has shared her knowledge and expertise from her more than 30-year career with young referees, reaching out to the younger generation. The Rising Star award went to 19-year-old Becky Ikeson who overcame a traumatic accident and continued to thrive by excelling in hockey and coaching the juniors. The Sustainable Club of the Year went to the Nottingham Hockey Center after taking great steps to reduce their carbon footprint, including solar panels, cycle parking and the use of biodegradable packaging for events. Falcon Flyerz received the Diversity and Inclusion Champion award as their program continued to excel in Surrey, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire. Regional/Provincial Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Georga Reed for her extraordinary efforts in civil service. Jim Goldstraw was awarded the Unsung Club Hero. After falling ill in March 2022, Jim returned to refereeing low-level matches before leading successful Old Silhillians goalkeeping coaching sessions. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Glyn Thomas, whose 70 years of dedication to the sport has left hockey in a much better place. Glyn began his love affair as a 13-year-old boy and went on to play a key role in the founding of Newport HC. Macclesfield Men's 1s were honored with Men's Team of the Year after achieving back-to-back promotions and dominating Division 2 with 60 points from 66. The Women's Team of the Year went to Kirkby Lonsdale 1s, whose positive and welcoming mantra helped them on their way to an unbeaten record in the North West Division 3 competition by 110 goals. Newport Hockey Club was named Emerging Club of the Year after growing membership by more than 60 members, doubling their junior section and introducing three more adult teams. To round off a fantastic evening, South Berkshire HC were named Club of the Year thanks to a host of positive milestones. They achieved ClubMark status in July 2023, formed a young referee group, established Walking Hockey sessions and strengthened their development pathways.

