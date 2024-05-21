Women's tennis signs 'multi-year partnership' with Saudi investment fund







The women's tennis tour (WTA) announced on Monday a “multi-year partnership” with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund (PIF), following on from a deal struck by the men's tour (ATP) in February. The WTA said in a statement that it shared with PIF an “ambition to grow women's professional tennis and inspire more women and girls around the world to take up the game.” The partnership between the WTA and PIF follows the recent announcement that the season-ending WTA Finals, featuring the top eight players in singles and doubles, will be held in Riyadh for the next three years from this year. “We look forward to sharing the journey of our talented players throughout the season as we continue to grow the sport, create more tennis fans and inspire more young people to play the game,” said Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, in the joint statement. PIF will be the “first-ever naming rights partner of the WTA Rankings”. “Through our partnership with WTA, PIF will continue to be a catalyst for the growth of women's sports,” PIF's Mohamed Alsayyad said in the statement. “This partnership aligns with our ambition to take the game to the next level and bring positive growth to the sport around the world.” Like its forays into golf and football, Saudi tennis has met some resistance, with legends Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert denouncing Riyadh's record on women's rights in an op-ed published by The Washington Post in January . The article was headlined: “We did not help build women's tennis to be exploited by Saudi Arabia.” Conservative Saudi Arabia's attempt to become a sports power is part of a larger effort to soften its austere image. That rebranding is central to the success of the Vision 2030 economic and social reform agenda, which is designed to prepare the world's largest crude oil exporter for a prosperous post-oil future. Last year, the kingdom hosted its first ATP Tour event with the Next Gen Finals. It also hosted exhibition matches that pitted Novak Djokovic against Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka against Ons Jabeur. At the beginning of January, Saudi Arabia appointed Rafael Nadal as ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation. The country, which hosts a Formula 1 and MotoGP Grand Prix as well as the Dakar Rally Raid, has recruited a host of top footballers to its national competition in recent years. The kingdom has also hosted a series of boxing matches that made headlines, including the heavyweight fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury last Saturday. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

