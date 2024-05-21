Monarchs meet Jaguars in the first round of the Sun Belt Championship

Match up – No. 8 Old Dominion (29-24, 15-15 Sun Belt) vs. No. 9 South Alabama (31-24, 14-16 Sun Belt)

Game location – Riverwalk Stadium (Montgomery, Ala.)

Start time – Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch – ESPN+

Listen – Foxsportradio 1310

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Old Dominion Baseball begins play Tuesday night at the Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Conference Championship, presented by Troy University, when the eighth-seeded Monarchs face ninth-seeded South Alabama in a single-elimination game. First pitch at Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits, is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Every game during the Sun Belt Championship will be streamed on ESPN+ and fans can also hear Eric Bohannon on Fox Sports Radio 1310. Live stats will also be available.

Around the Horn

The Monarchs (29-24, 15-15 Sun Belt) won Saturday's rubber match at Georgia State 20-6 to clinch their spot in the conference tournament. Maverick Stallings was named the league's Player of the Week on Monday after batting .333 (4-for-12) with three home runs, one double, four runs and nine RBIs against the Panthers. The junior infielder has now hit five home runs in the past four games for ODU and has taken over the team lead with 11 this season.

The Sun Belt also announced its postseason honors and all-conference teams on Monday, with Luke Waters earning a spot on the All-Sun Belt Second Team. The junior from Laurel, Delaware started all 53 games in right field for ODU this season and leads the team with a .320 batting average, .522 slugging percentage and 65 hits.

Kyle Edwards trails Waters with a .287 average, Stallings is hitting .270 and Kenny Levari is at a .259 clip. Levari has driven in 44 runs and Steven Meier (.243) has scored 44 times. Meier is also 26-for-27 attempting steals, Waters is 18-for-23 and Edwards is 14-for-19. As a team, the Monarchs are hitting .251 with a .404 slugging percentage and a .350 on-base percentage. Through games played on May 19, ODU is ranked 71st in the RPI.

Senior right-hander Vincent Bashara (3-0, 2.20 ERA) will get the start on Tuesday. It will be the second start this season for the Norfolk, Virginia native. He has recorded 29 strikeouts in 32.2 innings and 20 appearances, and opposing hitters are hitting .205 against him. The Monarchs rank 11th in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.81), 12th in walks allowed per nine innings (3.34), 14th in WHIP (1.29), 22nd in hits allowed per nine innings (8.27) and 28th in ERA (4.53).

Scouting South Alabama

The Jaguars (31-24, 14-16) finished the regular season in Louisiana. After dropping the series opener 6-5 last Thursday, USA decided 10-0 in seven innings against the Ragin' Cajuns on Friday. The hosts returned the favor, however, as the Jags dropped the rubber match 13-3 in seven innings on Saturday.

Lefty Jaxon Shineflew was named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week after recording his first nine outs via strikeout. He held the Ragin' Cajuns to just three hits and a walk while posting a new career high of 10 strikeouts over six innings. Relief pitcher Grant Wood was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team after posting a 2.84 ERA with nine saves in 18 appearances. He struck out 23 in 19 innings pitched.

South Alabama currently ranks 66th in RPI and is hitting .248 as a team with a .403 slugging percentage and .371 on-base percentage. Nathan Wood has a batting average of .341 and Micah Morgan is second at .324. Following them are Joseph Sullivan (.274), Brennan Holt (.271) and Tyler Borges (.263). Lucas Ismaili (.253) has hit a team-best 11 home runs, Ethan Melton (.230) has hit three triples and Holt and Will Turner (.221) have hit 15 and 13 doubles, respectively. Holt and Turner have combined to score 92 runs and Ismaili enters Tuesday's game with 42 RBIs. Holt is 20-of-26 when attempting steals, Sullivan is 14-of-15 and Turner is 12-of-18. The Jags rank second in the nation in sacrifice bunts (46) and are second in the conference in fielding percentage (.975).

USA will start left-hander Zach Willingham (1-1, 3.50 ERA) against the Monarchs. He is a redshirt junior from Cleveland, Mississippi and has made 14 appearances this season with 21 strikeouts in 18.0 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.

The series

ODU hosted USA at Bud Metheny Ballpark from March 29-30, with the Monarchs winning the series two games to one. Due to the weather, the teams played a doubleheader that Friday, with Old Dominion claiming both games, 8-2 and 8-3. The Jaguars avoided the sweep the next day with a 5-3 final.

The Monarchs are ahead in the all-time series, 5-4. Prior to this season, the two programs had not met on the diamond since the 1990 Sun Belt Tournament in Mobile, Alabama, a game ODU won 8-2. The Monarchs reached the conference title game that year, but fell to USF 16-11.

Next one

No. 7 seed Coastal Carolina and No. 10 seed Georgia State will play in the other single-elimination game on Tuesday at 4:00 PM ET. The winners will advance to the Sun Belt double-elimination round, with the top remaining seed playing No. 2 Southern Miss on Wednesday at 1:30 PM ET and the lower seed playing No. 1 Louisiana on Wednesday at 5 PM ET.