



Glamorgan travel to Leicester for their next match in the Vitality County Championship, with Welsh County meeting East Midlands in the four-day fixture at Grace Road, starting at 11am on Friday 24 May. (writes Andrew Hignell) Welsh County's nail-biting two-wicket defeat to Middlesex in Cardiff on Monday night has seen them drop to sixth in Division Two. In contrast, Leicestershire, who enjoyed a high-scoring draw against Gloucestershire at home, remain in third place, ten points ahead of Glamorgan. Colin Ingram goes into the match against Leicestershire as the country's leading run-scorer with a total of 752 runs plus four centuries. A match total of 248 runs at Grace Road would therefore see the popular Springbok become the first batsman since Grame Hick for Worcestershire in 1988 to score 1,000 first-class runs before the end of May. In last year's match between the two teams at Grace Road, Timm van der Gugten took 6/88 before Chris Cooke and Michael Neser added 211 in 65.1 overs for the eighth wicket as the match ended in a draw. The 2022 match at Grace Road was a match that has gone down in the club's annals as one of the most remarkable in Glamorgan's history, with the Welsh County winning by an innings and 28 runs after Sam Northeast's monumental 410* and a record-breaking stand. of 461 with Chris Cooke as they amassed a record-breaking 795-5. This gave them a lead of 211 runs with 65 overs remaining at lunch on the final day. However, it took the visiting attack just 58.4 overs to dismiss the shell-shocked Leicestershire batters for a second time. After Andrew Salter took the turn and bounce at the Pavilion End to claim a couple of early wickets, Michael Hogan dissected the middle order during his second spell. Michael Neser's pace was then too much for the lower order before Michael Neser caught Chris Wright's heels before some joyful celebrations by the visiting fielders. Glamorgan's previous visit to the Grace Road ground came in 2018, when the Welsh county lost a dramatic match by three runs after a buccaneering innings from Marchant de Lange. Chasing a target of 250, Glamorgan slumped to 139-8 before De Lange, in just 45 balls, put the ball to the ball with a volley of fours and sixes. 56 runs were still needed when Hogan joined de Lange but the runs continued to bleed as left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson conceded 21 runs in an over as de Lange hit successive sixes, while overs from Varun Aaron and Gavin Griffiths also hit the ball saw accelerating towards, and then, amid mounting tension, the target border signs quickly collapsing into single digits. Raine then returned to the Pavilion End with the cheerful de Lange putting it straight over his head for four before dropping the next delivery into Parkinson's hands just as it looked like the South African had hit the winning runs.

