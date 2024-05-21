Brighton are trying to complete a deal for Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna – Paper Talk | Football news





The top stories and transfer rumors from Tuesday's newspapers… THE GUARDIAN Brighton are pushing for a deal to appoint Kieran McKenna as Roberto De Zerbi's replacement, but they still face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for the Ipswich manager. Gareth Southgate will give his defensive injury doubts a chance to prove their suitability when he names his provisional England squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday. Christian Horner and Toto Wolff were in rare agreement as the rival team leaders hailed Lando Norris and McLaren's extraordinary progress over the past 12 months and declared the Briton a title contender. THE SUN Gareth Southgate has drawn up plans for Kieran Trippier as his emergency left-back at Euro 2024. Liam Rosenior has emerged as a candidate in the race to become Brighton's new manager. Dutch manager Pascal Jansen has put himself forward as a candidate for Norwich. THE TELEGRAPH Aston Villa are prepared to sell Diego Carlos despite a £50million windfall for Champions League qualification. Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



On Back Pages Tonight Miguel Delaney and Henry Winter discuss the new appointment of Liverpool head coach Arne Slot

The Fenix ​​restaurant and bar in Manchester Goods Yard describes itself as a “space to relax and a place to enjoy” and there was no shortage of both as Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland led the revelry at Manchester City's title celebrations . Colin Graves has revealed that Yorkshire has attracted interest from investors from Saudi Arabia, the United States and India, but has warned that a deal to secure its financial future can only go ahead if the club is demutualized and no longer a member. DAILY MIRROR Marcus Rashford will be left sweating at his place in the Euros as England face a major defensive injury crisis. Mohamed Salah has given the clearest hint yet that he will be a Liverpool player next season, and plans to do “everything possible” to lift a trophy for the Reds. Aston Villa are reportedly planning a bold move to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. Liverpool have come 'out of nowhere' to join the race to sign Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu Toto Wolff has dismissed Christian Horner's claim that Red Bull has made hundreds of its staff redundant. DAILY MAIL Gareth Southgate will use extra squad places to strengthen his injury-hit England defense. Rival fans will once again be directed to Wembley via separate routes as part of a major security operation to prevent any trouble during Saturday's all-Manchester FA Cup final. Tim Henman and Laura Robson have backed Emma Raducanu's decision to withdraw from the French Open, arguing she is right to prioritize the grass court season and Wimbledon. THE ME Arsenal will once again back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market this summer as the club look to build a squad that can topple Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. THE TIMES Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Ivan Toney could miss out on a place in England as Gareth Southgate rounds up defenders in the provisional squad for Euro 2024. VAR officials will be told to only intervene in Premier League matches next season if a referee is “clearly wrong”, in addition to a number of changes aimed at speeding up the controversial system and ensuring interference only for indisputable errors. Premiership Rugby is considering changing the name of English football's top division as part of a radical rebrand in a bid to attract new supporters.

