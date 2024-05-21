Minnesota's professional women's hockey team, Timberwolves titles within reach





MINNEAPOLIS— Minnesota sports fans are in the middle of a playoff celebration as the Timberwolves and the Women's Pro Hockey team, PWHL Minnesota, make their run for the championship. The Timberwolves return to the Western Conference Championship for the first time in two decades. KFAN producer and host Maxx Fuller is a longtime Wolves fan and hasn't missed a game all year. He has already been able to share his fandom for this team on the KFAN radio shows during the playoffs and his enthusiasm for the team is contagious. Fuller follows the Wolves through the highs and lows. “When they damn near had to break into your car and give you tickets to let you go to the game,” Fuller said. Right now, the Wolves have the NBA's best defense, two of the league's biggest superstars in Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, the best defensive player of the year in Rudy Gobert, and the sixth man of the year, Naz Reid, who has become a pop culture phenomenon. “Every team has its fan favorite, its cult hero, but the relationship between Naz Reid and Wolves fans honestly needs to be studied,” Fuller said. Fuller says this team is taking off, and people need to forget the misery that comes with the sport in Minnesota. “The Wolves are on a spaceship and spaceships don't have rear view mirrors, you can't see what's behind you,” Fuller explained. “Those dark days are a thing of the past.” Minnesota PWHL fought their way to the finals in their first season. Heather Rule, editor-in-chief of MN Hockey Magazine, has been following professional women's hockey in our state, including the PWHL, for several years. Related: Timberwolves make historic comeback in Game 7, defeating Nuggets 98-90 “They barely made the playoffs and needed a little bit of help to do that, so I think the way they ended up making the playoffs was a bit of a surprise,” Rule said. Minnesota started off strong at 5-0 in March, thinking they would easily get into the postseason, but in April they went 0-5… narrowly securing their spot. They then lost the first two games of the playoffs against Toronto, but refused to be defeated and surprised the fans by winning the next three games in a row. “Although it's not surprising to the team and the players in the room. They talked a lot about that saying, 'We never lost confidence. We knew we were going to be here,'” Rule said. This team is packed with homegrown talent. 14 players are from Minnesota and Wisconsin. The future looks bright for both winter teams, which employ many young players. “I'm fully pregnant [The Wolves] to win the NBA championship and give this city the title we've been waiting for for over 30 years,” Fuller said. Click here for the PWHL Minnesota playoff schedule. Click here for the Timberwolves playoff schedule. More from CBS News Marielle Mohs Marielle Mohs loves telling stories in her home state of Minnesota. She grew up in Eden Prairie and South Minneapolis.

