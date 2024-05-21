Paris 2024: What is an individual neutral athlete at the Olympic Games?





Russian athletes have competed under various guises throughout the Olympic Games' 128-year history, and will be known by a new name at Paris 2024.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, supported by Belarus in February 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be banned from participating in international sporting events.

In January 2023the IOC announced its intention to allow these athletes to compete as neutral athletes, in a similar way to how Russian and Belarusian tennis players are presented at ATP, WTA and Grand Slam events without any reference to their nationality.

That was the Russian Olympic Committee at the time completely suspended by the IOC in October 2023 when it absorbed Ukrainian regional sports organizations in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia.

There has been much debate over whether Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete in the Olympic Games, with Ukrainian athletes in particular voicing their concerns.

However, the IOC board ruled that it would be unfair to punish athletes based solely on their passports, which would allow some to compete in Paris, albeit under very strict conditions.

Here's everything you need to know about the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 2024 Olympic Games.

An individual neutral athlete is the name used to refer to athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport who will compete in this year's Games in July and August. These athletes are referred to by the abbreviation AIN, which comes from the French translation Athltes Individuels Neutres.

These athletes may participate if they meet the eligibility requirements.

No reference to either country will be made through the athletes' participation during the Games.

Sanctions against those responsible for the war, the Russian and Belarusian states and governments, will remain in place for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the IOC said in a statement. rack.

No flag, anthem, colors or any other identification of Russia or Belarus will be displayed at any official venue or occasion at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the statement continued.

The competition gear for the AINs hasn't been revealed yet, so it's unclear if it will carry the turquoise colors of the brand new flag of the AINsor whether they will wear simple sportswear. A national anthem without text has also been commissioned for use in medal ceremonies.

Although AINs are eligible to compete and win Olympic medals, they are not listed in countries' medal table.

AINs will also be excluded from the parade of delegations at the opening ceremony on the grounds that they are individual athletes rather than a team, although the IOC has said they will be given the opportunity to experience the event.

In December 2023, the IOC Board of Governors decided that Russian and Belarusian athletes who qualified through the existing qualification systems of international federations would have to meet strict requirements if they were to be selected as AIN.

There will be no Russian or Belarusian representation at team events, with participation limited to individual competition.

According to the IOC, athletes who actively support the war or who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security services are not eligible to participate or compete. The same provision applies to support staff.

Like all other athletes, AINs must meet anti-doping requirements to be eligible for selection.

Eligibility for these athletes will be determined by the newly established Individual Neutral Athlete Eligibility Review Panel.

Two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star Pau Gasol is part of the panel, which represents the IOC's Ethics Commission.

The Spaniard will sit alongside IOC vice-president and former artistic swimmer Nicole Hoevertsz, and former Olympic table tennis gold medalist Ryu Seung-min, who will represent the Athletes' Commission.

International sports federations will have to submit their lists of qualified athletes to a panel for review.

At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo (postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic) and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Russian athletes competed under the name of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) due to the state-sponsored doping. program.

Athletes could compete under the ROC banner if they could prove they were not linked to the scandal.

However, with the ROC bearing both the name and colors of Russia and the subsequent suspension of the ROC in October, it was no longer a viable option for Russian athletes to compete under this name in Paris.

It is also important to note that the ROC was not a neutral body, but rather a delegation of Russian athletes who did not technically compete on behalf of Russia, but retained the right to represent the country in anything but an official capacity.

The IOC stated that as of March 28, 12 AINs with Russian passports and seven AINs with Belarusian passports have qualified for Paris 2024, but said the final number of athletes who will actually participate in the Games will only be communicated after the selection . process has been completed.

The maximum numbers, which are unlikely to be reached, would be 55 and 28 respectively, the IOC told CNN.

By comparison, Russia sent 330 athletes to Tokyo in 2021, while Belarus sent 104.

It is also questionable whether Moscow will actually accept the IOC's conditions.

Russia plans to host its own Friendship Games later this year, an event condemned by the IOC.

The identities of the athletes have also yet to be revealed, but it is possible that Russian former No. 1 tennis player Daniil Medvedev will be part of the field. The former US Open champion said he would like to compete as a neutral.

I decided for myself that when I can play in the Olympics, I want to be there and represent what I can represent. he told reporters last month. If it's not under the flag, I know who I am, I know why I play tennis and I've played like that all my life.

Russia has participated twice before under a neutral flag.

The ROC was suspended in 2017 as a result of the doping scandal ahead of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea the following year, but selected Russian athletes who met pre-competition conditions were still given the opportunity to compete as Olympic athletes from Russia and were represented by the Olympic flag.

Russia and Belarus were also part of the United team at the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona, ​​following the dissolution of the Soviet Union the previous year.

The delegation consisted of former Soviet republics, apart from the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which had chosen to fight as one unit. The Unified Team also carried the Olympic flag, but the winners were honored under the flag of their own country.