New details emerge after the Australian cricket star suffered a stroke in Hawaii at the age of 24 and was taken to hospital for surgery

New details have emerged after Australian cricketer Josie Dooley's relaxing holiday in Hawaii was turned upside down when she suffered a stroke and spent 30 days in hospital.

Dooley, 24, who plays for the Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL and state cricket for South Australia, required emergency neurosurgical treatment in the US before being cleared to fly home.

The serious medical incident was the result of hydrocephalus, a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the cavities or ventricles of the brain.

The South Australian Cricket Association released a statement on Monday outlining Dooley's situation and confirming she is continuing to undergo treatment.

Josie Dooley had to be airlifted to hospital in Honolulu on April 15 when she suffered a stroke

Dooley (pictured playing for South Australia) spent 30 days in hospital before flying home for further treatment

“On April 15, Josie was on the Hawaiian island of Kauai when she suffered a stroke due to hydrocephalus and had to be flown to Honolulu for emergency neurosurgical treatment,” the statement said.

'After surgery, Josie remained in the neuroscience ICU at Queen's Hospital in Honolulu for 18 days before being transferred to a neurosurgical unit where she remained for another 12 days.

'Once she was fit to fly, Josie was medically evacuated to her hometown of Brisbane, where she was readmitted to hospital.

“Josie is making progress in her recovery and would like to thank her family, friends and teammates for their love and support during this challenging time.

“The Dooley family requests privacy at this time.”

The talented goalie-hitter has been playing for the Renegades since the 2019-2020 season, before joining the Brisbane Heat.

Dooley has played over 74 Women's BBL matches, she has contributed 847 runs at 20.17 with a strike rate of 107.08, while completing 13 stumpings and taking 31 catches.

Both teams Dooley plays for have released statements about the shocking incident

The talented 24-year-old is still battling in hospital after returning home from America

The Renegades also posted a statement on the matter on Monday.

“Like many in the Australian cricket community, the Melbourne Renegades are thinking of our beloved team member, Josie Dooley, as she faces her current health battle,” the Renegades said.

“Josie is a beloved member of our playing group and a fan favorite. We see her strength, dedication and spirit during the WBBL and we know this will carry her through this challenge.”