Sports
New details emerge after the Australian cricket star suffered a stroke in Hawaii at the age of 24 and was taken to hospital for surgery
- Josie Dooley suffered a stroke while on holiday in the US
- Cricketer spent 30 days in hospital before flying home
- Dooley is still undergoing treatment in Australia
New details have emerged after Australian cricketer Josie Dooley's relaxing holiday in Hawaii was turned upside down when she suffered a stroke and spent 30 days in hospital.
Dooley, 24, who plays for the Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL and state cricket for South Australia, required emergency neurosurgical treatment in the US before being cleared to fly home.
The serious medical incident was the result of hydrocephalus, a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the cavities or ventricles of the brain.
The South Australian Cricket Association released a statement on Monday outlining Dooley's situation and confirming she is continuing to undergo treatment.
Josie Dooley had to be airlifted to hospital in Honolulu on April 15 when she suffered a stroke
Dooley (pictured playing for South Australia) spent 30 days in hospital before flying home for further treatment
“On April 15, Josie was on the Hawaiian island of Kauai when she suffered a stroke due to hydrocephalus and had to be flown to Honolulu for emergency neurosurgical treatment,” the statement said.
'After surgery, Josie remained in the neuroscience ICU at Queen's Hospital in Honolulu for 18 days before being transferred to a neurosurgical unit where she remained for another 12 days.
'Once she was fit to fly, Josie was medically evacuated to her hometown of Brisbane, where she was readmitted to hospital.
“Josie is making progress in her recovery and would like to thank her family, friends and teammates for their love and support during this challenging time.
“The Dooley family requests privacy at this time.”
The talented goalie-hitter has been playing for the Renegades since the 2019-2020 season, before joining the Brisbane Heat.
Dooley has played over 74 Women's BBL matches, she has contributed 847 runs at 20.17 with a strike rate of 107.08, while completing 13 stumpings and taking 31 catches.
Both teams Dooley plays for have released statements about the shocking incident
The talented 24-year-old is still battling in hospital after returning home from America
The Renegades also posted a statement on the matter on Monday.
“Like many in the Australian cricket community, the Melbourne Renegades are thinking of our beloved team member, Josie Dooley, as she faces her current health battle,” the Renegades said.
“Josie is a beloved member of our playing group and a fan favorite. We see her strength, dedication and spirit during the WBBL and we know this will carry her through this challenge.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-13440427/New-details-Josie-Dooley-Aussie-cricket-star-stroke-Hawaiii-age.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi Retirement: Has PM Modi named a successor when he turns 75, as Kejriwal claims? Here is his response
- IMF: UK has room to cut interest rates three times this year
- OpenAI vs. Scarlett Johansson: Why Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson was left 'shocked, angry and in disbelief' with OpenAI's latest ChatGPT demo |
- Intereuropa to withdraw from the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
- Record videos on your smartphone and upload them to Google Drive | Information Technology Services
- The EU has been, is and will remain a reliable security partner for Africa
- New HIV vaccine candidate shows promise in early trials
- Cosmo Real Bride: Two weddings, two cultures
- Bobby Deol and Joju George to make Bollywood debut in Anurag Kashyap film
- The State of Cybersecurity Innovation: RSA Conference 2024
- Grooming Gangs Taskforce arrests hundreds in first year
- Everyone loves Raymond, but Ray Romano loves Peter Boyle