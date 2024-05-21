Sports
CROOKSTON BOYS TENNIS BEATS NL-S, FALLS TO EGF IN SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
The Crookston Pirate Boys Tennis team defeated New London-Spicer 7-0 in the first round and lost a hard-fought 4-3 match to the East Grand Forks Green Wave in the semifinals of the Section 8A Boys Tennis team tournament in Osakis.
CROOKSTON VS NEW LONDON SPICER
Crookston started the Section 8A Team tournament on a high note as they defeated the New London-Spicer Wildcats.
In singles, Sam Widseth got the Pirates on the board with a quick 6-1, 6-0 victory on four singles. Reggie Winjum posted a 6-1, 6-0 win in second singles.
Tim Brule and Caden Boike were the first to win a doubles match, winning the second doubles match 6-3, 6-0.
The third singles was more of the same as Gunnar Groven cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
The third doubles team of Colton Osborn and Hudson Rick (a pair of freshmen) won a hard-fought battle 6-4, 6-4 to earn the victory.
At first singles, Isaac Thomforde won another three-set battle against Jowell Gamez. Isaac won the first set 6-3, but lost the second set 6-3, forcing a third set. Isaac outlasted Gamez and had some big chances to win 10-8, winning the match and giving Crookston a 6-0 lead.
Crookston completed the shutout when the first doubles match of Jack Everett and Grant Funk won a three-set battle. Crookston won the first set 7-6 and lost the second set 6-3. In the third set, Everett and Funk came up with some nice shots for points and won 10-6 to give the Pirates a 7-0 victory.
|
CROOKSTON-7
|
NLS-0
|
To win
|
To score
|
1st
|
Isaac Thomforde
|Jowell Gomez
|Crox
|6-3, 3-6, 10-8
|
2nd
|
Reggie Winjum
|Henry Vetch
|Crox
|6-1, 6-0
|
3rd
|
Gunnar Groven
|Jovial Martinez
|Crox
|6-1, 6-2
|
4th
|
Sam Widseth
|Ethan Wenke
|Crox
|6-1, 6-0
|
1st
|
Grant Funk
|Austin Okluy
Adam Palmer
|Crox
|7-6. 3-6, 10-6
|
2nd
|
Caden Boike
|Owen Lee
Adam Palmer
|Crox
|6-3, 6-0
|
3rd
|
Colton Osborn
|Vaughn Hanson
Lucas Poverud
|Crox
|6-4, 6-4
CROOKSTON VS EAST BIG FORKS
The first completed match consisted of first singles as Isaac Thomforde made quick work of his match to win 6-0, 6-2, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
East Grand Forks won three of its next four matches with victories in first and second doubles and third singles. Crookston's Reggie Winjum won at second singles 6-2, 6-3 before Sam Widseth picked up a big win for the Pirates at fourth singles to level the match at 3-3. Widseth won a heckuva battle, winning the first set 7-6 before winning the second set 6-2.
The third doubles match went the distance as East Grand Forks won the first set 6-4. Crookston recovered to win the second set 6-4, forcing a third set. East Grand Forks' Oliver Kalenze and Austin Kovar came up with some big shots and points to take the third set 7-6 and earn the 4-3 victory.
Crookston's team season ends with a 13-5 record and they say goodbye to the following seniors: Isaac Thompson and Caden Boike. The individual tournament starts on Thursday, with Isaac Thomforde and Sam Widseth playing the singles. Reggie Winjum/Gunnar Groven and Jack Everett/Grant Funk will compete in doubles.
East Grand Forks improves to 14-6 this year and will play Minnewaska Area in the Section 8A championship on Wednesday at Fargo Courts Plus.
|
CROOKSTON-3
|
EGF-4
|
To win
|
To score
|
1st
|
Isaac Thomforde
|Carson Knutson
|Crox
|6-0, 6-2
|
2nd
|
Reggie Winjum
|Thomas McMahon
|Crox
|6-2, 6-3
|
3rd
|
Gunnar Groven
|Nolan Meulebroek
|EGF
|6-1, 6-0
|
4th
|
Sam Widseth
|Farmer Walter
|Crox
|7-6, 6-2
|
1st
|
Grant Funk
|Tate Steenerson
Luke Hanson
|EGF
|6-2, 6-1
|
2nd
|
Caden Boike
|Aden Wavra
Ryan McMahon
|EGF
|6-1, 7-6
|
3rd
|
Colton Osborn
|Oliver Kalenze
Austin Kovar
|EGF
|3-6, 6-4, 7-6
|
