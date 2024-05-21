UNG's Mills and Garnett Named PBC Recipients of NCAA 50th Anniversary Scholarship





INDIANAPOLIS, IND – Claire Mills and Max Garnett of the University of North Georgia have been named recipients of the Division II 50th Anniversary Scholarship during the Peach Belt Conference. The winners were recognized Monday during the opening ceremonies of the Division II Spring Festival in Orlando. Division II schools submitted 196 nominations for the memorial grant. Conference offices reviewed the nominations from their member schools and selected up to four finalists for review by the Division II Management Council Identity Subcommittee. The subcommittee reviewed all finalist submissions and determined the recipients, awarding one male student-athlete and one female student-athlete from each of the 23 Division II conferences. Mills, a senior cross country and track athlete from Lilburn, Georgia, was named the women's cross country PBC Runner of the Year last fall and finished second at the PBC Championships. She finished 10th at the NCAA Southeast Regionals and qualified as an individual for the NCAA National Championships. On the track this spring, she took first place in the 800, 1500 and 3000 meter Steeplechase. She is an art major with a concentration in graphic design and has a GPA of 3.96. She has been named a PBC Presidential Honor Roll Gold Scholar, recipient of the D2ADA Academic Achievement Award, PBC Team of Academic Achievement and the UNG President's Honor Roll. Garnett, a sophomore midfielder on the UNG men's soccer team, was named second-team All-Conference in the fall of 2023 after starting all 18 games and playing the second-most minutes on the team. He scored six goals with six assists for 18 total points, tied for the team lead and tied for sixth in the PBC. He studied kinesiology, health and fitness and was named a PBC Presidential Honor Roll Silver Scholar and to the UNG Dean's List. A member of the UNG Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and an active volunteer, he has worked with the Ronald McDonald House, collected goods for the UNG SAAC Food Drive, served as vice president of the UNG FCA, been a counselor at Kids Camp and volunteered for children with special needs. A total of 46 Division II student-athletes received the 50th Anniversary Scholarship, valued at more than $1,000. Congratulations to these deserving student-athletes who exhibit the core values ​​of Division II, said Terri Steeb Gronau, Division II vice president. In celebrating Division II history, it was important that we also recognize and celebrate our student-athlete leaders in a meaningful way. The recipients have exemplified the divisions of Life in the Balance philosophy through high-level athletic competition, academic achievement, campus involvement and community involvement.

