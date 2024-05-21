Connect with us

Alien football fish discovered on Oregon beach

A deep-sea fisherman washed up south of Cannon Beach, Oregon.

A rare deep-sea creature with alien features washed up on the shore of an Oregon beach.

Local beachcombers have found a deep-sea fisherman known as the Pacific Football Fish just south of Cannon Beach, Oregon, about an hour and a half drive northwest of Portland, the said. Aquarium by the sea on a Facebook after on May 18.

The fish is rare and according to the aquarium, only 31 species have been recorded worldwide.

“Living in complete darkness, at 2,000-3,300 feet (under the sea), these fish are rarely seen,” the post said.

The aquarium has not personally seen the fish, but the person who found the fish sent photos of it to the aquarium, Keith Chandler, the aquarium's general manager, told USA TODAY.

