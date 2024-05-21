Alien football fish discovered on Oregon beach





A rare deep-sea creature with alien features washed up on the shore of an Oregon beach. Local beachcombers have found a deep-sea fisherman known as the Pacific Football Fish just south of Cannon Beach, Oregon, about an hour and a half drive northwest of Portland, the said. Aquarium by the sea on a Facebook after on May 18. The fish is rare and according to the aquarium, only 31 species have been recorded worldwide. “Living in complete darkness, at 2,000-3,300 feet (under the sea), these fish are rarely seen,” the post said. The aquarium has not personally seen the fish, but the person who found the fish sent photos of it to the aquarium, Keith Chandler, the aquarium's general manager, told USA TODAY. “The person who found it didn't want to give it to us to preserve it,” Chandler said. Chandler said since the beachcomber found the creature, they can do whatever they want with the rare fish. More creature images:Small “species of concern” rarely appear on a national park camera What is a Pacific Footballfish? It's an anglerfish, which may look familiar because a female anglerfish was featured in the 2003 Disney Pixar film “Finding Nemo,” but it looks drastically different from the one on the beach. Anglerfish are deep-sea animals that live in pitch-black darkness, and the aquarium claims it is still unknown how they can do that. “Little is known about the life history of Pacific footballfish, but what is known is extremely fascinating,” the aquarium's post said. “Like other anglerfish, they use light shining from a phosphorescent lamp on their foreheads to attract prey” Food is scarce in the deep waters where these strange fish live, so they are not selective about their cuisine and will eat anything “that fits in their mouth”. According to the museum, females of the species actively hunt, but males are ten times smaller than females and look more like parasites and “merge” with the females of the species. “They lose their eyes and internal organs and get all their nutrients from their female partners,” the aquarium's post reads. “In return, they provide females with a steady source of sperm.”

