Everything you need to know about Saudi Arabia's expensive move to tennis





Topline Saudi Arabia plans to sponsor the Women's Tennis Association rankings for the next five years in the third major tennis deal to be signed in the Kingdom this year, as the country continues its expensive foray into the sporting world, which has so far included a partnership with the PGA, where a Grand Prix Formula 1 and signing the highest-paid footballer in the world, among other things. Poland's Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals Championship in Cancun, Mexico on November 5, 2023. AFP via Getty Images Key facts The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the country's national sovereign wealth fund, became the WTA's naming rights partner on Monday. multiple sockets reported. The deal comes a month after the association announced the championship series would be held in Riyadh over the next three years and the prize money would be increased to a record-breaking $15.25 million, a 70% increase from 2023. The decision to organize the final tournament in the Kingdom was one controversial movement criticized by fans and groups who saw the partnership as a blow to women, given Saudi Arabia's history of human rights abuses and women's oppression. In February it was announced that Saudi Arabia would also sponsor the ATP men's rankings for the next five years and the ATP tour moved the premier tournament for players aged 21 and under, scheduled for November, to Jedda. At the beginning of the year, top player was Rafael Nadal announced as an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, an organization aimed at growing the sport in the region. Iga Witek, the world's No. 1 female tennis player, has remained relatively neutral on the WTA partnerships with Saudi Arabia, but did participation she thought players “don't have any decision-making power” when it comes to the WTA's deals. American player Coco Gauff, currently number 3 in the world, said Although she does not support the treatment of women in Saudi Arabia, 'I hope that we have been able to change this and improve the quality, and be involved in the local communities and make a difference. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We're launching text alerts so you're always up to date with the top stories shaping the day's headlines. Text warnings to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here: joinsubtext.com/forbes. Important background Saudi Arabia has made a series of sudden and expensive moves into the sporting world over the past five years, trading vast sums of money for influence and participation on the world stage. Since 2020, the Public Investment Fundwhich claims to have $925 billion under management, made investments that represented a new development Grand Prix Formula 1 in Jeddah, launched a new golf tour called LIV which later merged with the PGA and took control of four domestic golf courses football clubs (including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr), sponsored the 2023 Women's World Cup and organized a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Saudi Arabia also made an unsuccessful joint bid with Greece and Egypt to host the 2030 Men's World Cup. Critics have accused these measures of being an attempt to “sport” the country's history of human rights abuses while bolstering its reputation as a global player. The World Economic Forum ranks Saudi Arabia 131st out of 146 countries in 2023 Global report on the gender gapfour places lower than in 2022. A so-called “Personal Status Lawwhich was implemented in 2022, codified a number of rules requiring women to have a male guardian's permission to marry or divorce. The country also does not recognize LGBTQ rights and homosexuality is still punishable by imprisonment, death and abuse. Saudi Arabia has made recent progress toward fairer gender treatment: a decades-old ban on female drivers was lifted in 2018 and child marriage was banned in 2019, but it still lags far behind other countries. Large number $6.3 billion. Saudi Arabia has issued at least so many sports offers since 2021. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Chief critic A number of current and former tennis players have spoken out against the partnerships Saudi Arabia has built in the world of tennis, especially women's tennis. Martina Navratilova, a legendary player who won 59 major titles in the 1970s and 1980s, and her biggest rival Chrissie Evert together wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post with the headline: We didn't help build women's tennis to be operated by Saudi Arabia. Minky Worden, director of global initiatives for Human Rights Watch, wrote that the idea of ​​women's tennis moving to repressive Saudi Arabia, where the male guardianship system denies women's basic human rights, is an insult to the pioneers who popularized women's tennis made. Given the poor state of women's rights in Saudi Arabia, women's tennis should not contribute to covering up the repression in the country.” Others who did not support the partnerships with Saudi Arabia include Daria Kasatkinaan openly gay player who regularly vlogs about her travels with her girlfriend. In return for Billie Jean King, a pioneering tennis player who in 1973 threatened to boycott the US Open if it did not pay male and female winners equally for their victories, said last summer she supported talks between the women's tour and Saudi Arabia. She said hosting WTA events in the country could help advance the women's rights movement. In October, when it looked like a deal between the tour and Kingdom was likely, she added“What I'm worried about is the women. I want change as we go. But I'm big on involvement and inclusivity, so it's a tough call.” Read further ForbesWill Saudi Arabia take over tennis? Early moves draw mixed reactions from players and experts

