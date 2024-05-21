Australian breaker Raygun swaps lecture hall for 2024 Olympic Games in Paris | News Olympic Games Paris 2024

The athletes competing for gold at the Olympic Games will bring an array of tricks to Paris, but Australia's Dr. Rachael Gunn may be the only one armed with a PhD in sports culture.

The 36-year-old, known as Raygun, a portmanteau of her name, completed a dissertation on the intersection of gender in Sydney's break scene in 2017, while training to become one of the country's top dancers.

The Macquarie University lecturer will soon take a break from academia to compete at the Place de la Concorde, where Breaking will make his Olympic debut some 50 years after he emerged from the streets of the Bronx.

A university faculty office might seem an unlikely home for a champion, and Gunnl laughs as she confirms that she is not aware of any other academics moonlighting in sports.

People certainly find it cool and interesting, but it is also very different from the classic academic path, she told Reuters in an interview.

Depending on which department or faculty people come from, you will get a number of different reactions. But in general the reactions were very positive.

Gunn only started breaking in her mid-20s and stands out among the teens who have qualified so far, including Lithuanian world champion Dominika Banevic, a 16-year-old who competes as B-girl Nicka.

Australian male qualifier Jeff J-Attack Dunne is also 16.

Yet Gunn is far from an anomaly with American rival Sunny Choi also set to raise the flag for mid-30s breakers in Paris after giving up a career in business.

Younger bodies have an easier time learning and perfecting power moves, while the more acrobatic elements of breaking often require speed, strength and momentum, Gunn admits.

However, she is still busy trying and mastering new elements with the help of her husband and coach Samuel Free, a competition buster under the name Sammy The Free.

It's a different experience. “I'm obviously spending more time warming up, more time recovering and just making sure I take care of my body,” Gunn said.

I don't think a twenty year old has to worry so much about that.

THROW DOWN

There are two gold medals up for grabs during the Breaking Competition in Paris, one for the best male and female dancer.

Dancers, who call themselves B-boys and B-girls, compete in one-on-one battles in three-minute throw-downs, with the music chosen by a DJ and the performances scored by a jury.

Breaking was popular at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018 and drew enthusiastic crowds during its debut at the Asian Games in China last year.

However, its addition to the Olympic program has had detractors, who have dismissed it as a desperate ploy by the International Olympic Committee to attract a younger audience.

Some dancers are also skeptical about how breaking away from underground roots and street culture fits into the commercialized Olympic movement.

Critics should be happy that Los Angeles Olympics organizers refused to keep the breaks for the 2028 Games.

Although Raygun can see both sides of the debate, she is enthusiastic about a very accessible sport that has become much more inclusive and respectful of women since writing her dissertation.

The Olympics could also help put breaking on the map in Australia, where money-making opportunities are limited compared to markets in East Asia and Europe.

Crushing has such a positive power and impact on the lives of people who do it, Gunn said.

They get fit, get a creative outlet and become part of this community. The platform that the Olympic Games provide us with to inspire new generations of people is positive.