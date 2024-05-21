Indiana State heads into the 2024 MVC Championships looking to defend its title

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Indiana State enters the 2024 Missouri Valley Baseball Championships looking to defend its title as the top-seeded Sycamores open the conference tournament Wednesday afternoon. Indiana State's opponent has yet to be determined, but the Sycamores will line up for their first game of the week at 5:00 PM ET, with the game airing live on ESPN+ and 105.5 The Legend.

The Sycamores were voted as the preseason favorites in the 2024 MVC Preseason poll prior to the start of the regular season. Indiana State lived up to its expectations as ISU finished the regular season 39-11 and 22-5 in play at Missouri Valley, capturing their second straight regular season title. It marks the first time in program history that ISU has claimed consecutive season titles.

In the regular season, Indiana State won all nine Valley weekend series for the second straight season, a stretch in which ISU has won 19 consecutive conference series dating back to the 2022 campaign. ISU are the defending regular season and tournament champions after earning both titles. in the 2023 seasons, including winning the tournament championship last season at Bob Warn Field.

The Sycamores enter the postseason looking to continue their recent momentum, with Indiana State posting an overall mark of 18-5 since April 6. Indiana State will look to continue their winning ways, losing just two straight games while winning in the 2024 season. streaks of six or more games on four separate occasions.

ISU's success has drawn national attention as Indiana State remained ranked in the national polls heading into the MVC tournament. ISU enters the postseason ranked No. 14 in Perfect Game, No. 20 in D1Baseball, No. 17 in NCBWA, No. 23 in Baseball America and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Sycamores also remained in the top-10 of the NCAA Rating Percentage Index (RPI) standings and ranked No. 9 overall, with the No. 16 non-conference schedule strength and No. 77 overall schedule strength during 50 matches. The Sycamores have a 23-9 record on the road or at a neutral site, while being the only team ranked in the top 25 in the RPI with at least 23 wins away from their home venue in 2024.

ISU's success was well rewarded by the conference's head coaches, SID staff and media members as Indiana State had 10 players voted to the MVC All-Conference team and four additional members were named to the All-Defensive squad . Brennyn Cutts (pitcher of the year), Grant Magill (Defensive Player of the Year) and head coach Mitch Hannahs (Dan Callahan Coach of the Year) were all honored among the conference's specialty award winners on Monday evening.

Luis Hernández (1B), Randal Diaz (SS), Cutts (SP), and Zach Davidson (RP) were all honored on the MVC First Team, while Mike Sears (3B), Magill (C), Parker Stinson (BY), Dominic Listi (BY), Luke Hayden (SP), and Cam Edmonson (RP) were all named to the second team. Hernández, Jose Urdaneta (2B), Magill, and Adam Pottinger (OF) were all named to the Valley's All-Defensive team.

The Sycamores took a whole-team approach to the field in the 2024 season, with ISU finishing the regular season leading the Missouri Valley in conference play alone in nearly every major team statistical category, including batting average (.314), hits (296 ), slugging (.588), on-base percentage (.419), fielding percentage (.986), ERA (3.77), strikeouts (288) and opponent batting average (.224). Additionally, Indiana State finished second in runs scored (220), second in home runs (66) and second in RBIs (209).

Luis Hernández (.373), Randal Diaz (.341), Dominic Listi (.335), Parker Stinson (.322), and Adam Pottinger (.302) are all hitting above the .300 line this season to pace the Sycamore offense which is hitting .299 overall as a team from the plate. Mike Sears (.287), Grant Magill (.285), and Jose Urdaneta (.262) have also seen their season batting averages increase over the past month, providing consistent attack at the plate throughout the batting order.

Sears claimed the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season home run crown in the 2024 season, hitting 23 home runs to break Indiana State's single-season record, surpassing Boi Rodriguez's record of 20 in 1985. Hernandez also surpassed the single-season record with 21 home runs. runs and led the Missouri Valley in both hits (79) and RBIs (68).

Diaz also ranked among the conference leaders with 73 hits from the leadoff spot and belted 15 home runs while ranking second on the team with 14 doubles. Parker Stinson added 15 home runs from the cleanup spot and is currently second on the team with 52 runs scored while leading the team with 40 even-tying walks.

Indiana State's pitching staff continues to follow the Missouri Valley and is among the national leaders this year with a combined ERA of 4.57 over 431.0 innings pitched. Sixteen different pitchers have combined for a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 512:222, while holding opponents to a .244 batting average.

Jared Spencer (6-0, 3.91 ERA), Cutts (6-1, 3.80 ERA) and Hayden (6-2, 3.99 ERA) led the weekend rotation, while Davidson (4-1, 2.60 ERA) and Cam Edmonson (5-1, 4.01 ERA) both earned All-MVC honors out of the bullpen. Jacob Pruitt (3-2, 2.81 ERA), Cameron Holycross (2-1, 4.22 ERA), and Simon Gregersen (1-0, 4.30 ERA) have also reached double figures this season Cole Gilley (3-0, 7.52 ERA) continues to put together strong performances out of the bullpen.

Tournament history

The Sycamores have a lifetime mark of 82-67 at the MVC Baseball Championships, dating back to their first appearance in 1977. Indiana State has won at least one tournament game since 2014 and won at least two MVC tournament games since 2017 before the streak was ended. broken last year in Springfield, Mo.

The Sycamores have won eight MVC tournaments in program history, with the last coming in 2023 when ISU won four of five games, including winning the championship game against Evansville to earn the league an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The host institutions have a habit of winning the MVC tournament and the Sycamores hope to break that historic trend this week. Since 1981, the home team has won the tournament 16 times, including Indiana State claiming the title last year at Bob Warn Field.

Additionally, the No. 1 overall seed has won the MVC tournament twenty times, dating back to the 1981 season, the last being ISU in 2023.

Indiana State has a winning postseason record against the current tournament field against almost every team in the field with the exception of Murray State (did not play) and Missouri State (6-8). ISU is 8-5 in the tournament against Evansville, 15-5 against Southern Illinois, 11-4 against Illinois State to highlight their postseason success against this season's tournament field.

Baseball America currently has Indiana State hosting a regional as the 12th overall seed, with North Carolina State, Cincinnati and Bowling Green State. D1Baseball has the Sycamores as the 14th overall seed with Mississippi State, Kansas State and Bowling Green State.

