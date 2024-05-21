KKR:26/0 (2.0) | Live cricket score | KKR vs SRH | ipl 2024

Travis Head 2 0 0 0



bMitchell Starc 0.2 OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Comes the big game, comes Mitchell Starc! Starc wins the battle of the Aussies and it is the second time in a row for Travis Head. Goes full again and this time attacks the stumps, on the side and in the middle. Travis Head frees his front leg and squats slightly as he shapes up to slam it across the ground. Doesn't move his feet much and extends his arms to go through the shot. With a flick he steps back and sneaks around the inside edge and rattles the stumps. Kolkata strikes the first blow in this big game. 0/1 100% DotBall

Abhishek Sharma 3 4 0 0 75



c Andre Russell b Vaibhav Arora 1.5 OUT! EXPERTLY KEPT! Andre Russell is safe as house and the start gets even better for Kolkata. Both Hyderabad openers back in the hut for the first two overs. Arora stays around the wicket and goes full this time, shaping away, outside off, Abhishek Sharma's weight remains on the back foot and remains rooted in the crease as he tries to get it across the in-field on the off side. He cannot transfer his weight and this comes from the toe end of the bat. It goes airborne towards the cover where Andre Russell makes the jump to pererction and takes it with both hands above his head. 13/2 50% DotBall

Rahul Tripathi 55 35 7 1 157.14



run out (Andre Russell / Rahmanullah Gurbaz) 13.2 OUT! RUNNING OUT! No no no, an absolute disaster for Hyderabad! Brilliant piece of fielding from Andre Russell and something special had to happen to get rid of Rahul Tripathi. Narine shortens his length and also fires it inside, outside off, Abdul Samad reaches outside and cuts it fiercely towards backward point. Andre Russell quickly dives to the left and turns around in one motion while lying on the ground. Gives an accurate throw towards the keeper and at that stage Abdul Samadhas went off, as did Rahul Tripathi. Tripathi runs towards the danger, but he doesn't make it. The batters stutter in the middle and Tripathi has caught it well in front of his crease, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz catches the throw and does the rest. 121/6 20% DotBall

Nitish Kumar Reddy 9 10 1 0 90



c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Mitchell Starc 4.5 OUT! IN THE AIR AND AWAY! The move to give Mitchell Starcthe third in his opening spell has worked for Shreyas Iyer and Kolkata. Nitish Kumar Reddy tries to take on Starc again, but this time he doesn't quite succeed. Starc hands it out on the back of a length, on the side, Nitish Kumar Reddy waits for it and looks to pull it away from the front foot. Air it from the top edge of the bat and it goes behind the wicket. The keeper, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, runs towards the backward short leg and completes the catch with ease. 39/3 50% DotBall

Shahbaz Ahmed 1 0 0 0



bMitchell Starc 5 OUT! SLEEP! TWO INTO TWO FOR STARC! Calcutta couldn't have asked for a better start. Third wicket of the evening for Starc and Hyderabad are in all kinds of trouble here. No foot movement from Shahbaz Ahmed and he will pay the ultimate price. This is on a back length, in the side channel, Shahbaz Ahmed has a loose poke in the delivery, away from his body. He looks to play it with an angled bat, but the ball hits the inside edge and then disturbs the woodwork. Starc will score a hat-trick at the start of his next over. 39/4 100% DotBall

Hendrik Klaasen Wk 32 21 3 1 152.38



c Rinku Singh b Varun Chakaravarthy 11 OUT! TAKEN! Immediate impact for Varun Chakaravarthy! He bats in his first over and it's the big wicket of Heinrich Klaasen just as he started to shift gears. He walks up nicely and keeps the length, around middle and leg, he sits there in the arc for Heinrich Klaasen and he goes for a swipe over the line. He gets more height on it than the distance and it only goes deep to mid-wicket where Rinku Singh runs to his right and takes a safe catch. 101/5 19.05% DotBall

Abdul Samad 16 12 0 2 133.33



c Shreyas Iyer b Harshit Rana 14.4 OUT! STRAIGHT TO THE FIELD! Another one bites the dust! Harshit Ranastrikes returns to attack and Hyderabad slips further. Rana slows down the pace and bowls it on a good length, around it, Abdul Samad walks down the track but gives himself a little too much space. He has to reach out and fails to change the pace. Finally, he hits it flat and straight through the throat at Long Off, where Shreyas Iyer takes it to the right in front of the Hyderabad dugout. 125/8 50% DotBall

Sanvir Singh 1 0 0 0



b Sunil Narine 13.3 OUT! FIX IT UP! The Impact Player leaves for a golden duck! Kolkata is everywhere here in Hyderabad! Narine throws it up and bowls it on a good length. Sanvir Singh tries to get on the front foot but the ball isn't full enough to smother the spin of the ball turning into him. Sanvir leaves a big gap between the bat and the pad and sneaks around the inside edge and crashes into the stumps. 121/7 100% DotBall

Pat Cummins

c 30 24 2 2 125



c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Andre Russell 19.3 OUT! CAPTURED! That's it, Hyderabad are out in their 20 overs! Andre Russell steps in, throws a heavy ball into the field and pushes it slightly wide of the stump. Pat Cummins stays put and just goes after it and really has to grab it. The ball goes into the air from the toe end of the bat and comes just around the silly point area. The custodian, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, summons it and puts it away safely. Cummins departs after a nice cameo and Hyderabad are all out for 159 runs. 159/10 45.83% DotBall

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 0 0



lbw b Varun Chakraborty 16 OUT! LBW! Looks straight and the finger goes up! This looked like the slider bowled straight and at a slightly fuller length. The ball comes back in at the angle and Bhuvneshwar Kumar plays completely over it and is hit in front of the stumps. Bhuvi does look at it, but there is no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows the wickets as the umpire's decision and the on-field call remains valid. Varun Chakaravarthy gets his second wicket and Hyderabad is on the verge of being bowled out here. 126/9 100% DotBall

Vijayakanth Vijayakanth 7 5 0 0 140