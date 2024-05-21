Six honored with a Heart and Hero Award for saving a student at a hockey game

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — Six people from the Cadillac community are being honored with lifesaving awards. It's for taking action during a high school hockey game.

Six strangers sprang into action when Traverse City West student Brady Lewis went into cardiac arrest during his hockey game against Cadillac High School in February.

It's thanks to their quick thinking that Brady is still around.

“Thanks to six heroes here with us today, Brady is actively walking, talking and working toward a full recovery,” said Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins.

The six were honored with the American Heart Association Heart and Hero Award.

It's for their part in Brady's survival and recovery.

They include Cadillac High School Athletic Trainer Brandon Parcell, Matt Schall, nurses Melinda Garner, Kim Foster, Josh Lincoln and doctor Mark Monroe.

Many of the team members had never worked together before and some really didn't know each other, Filkins said. But somehow. They worked as a complementary, efficient, skilled and empathetic team, giving Brady privacy during this vulnerable moment and performing CPR, saving critical time before paramedics arrived – which is the biggest reason he is with us today. “

Although Brady and his family were not at the meeting, they said they are happy to see these six recognized and are grateful for their actions.