About rankings, beating Fan Zhendong and plans for after Paris 2024





Staying consistent during the third Calderano Olympic Games Paris 2024 It would be Calderano's third Olympic Games at just 28 years old. He won't be 28 until next month, when the Brazilian makes his Olympic debut on home soil at Rio 2016. “I was very young, about 50th in the world, it was in my hometown, I think I performed great,” he recalls. “I reached the round of 16 and defeated two stronger opponents, but of course it is difficult to dream of a medal when you are number 50 in the world.” Fast forward five years to 2021, and Calderano was now considered a player with medal hopes as he was the fourth seed at the tournament. But he underperformed and was eliminated in the quarter-finals. “In Tokyo I had some chances to maybe fight for a medal. I think I was one of the top contenders, but that didn't happen. Unfortunately, it didn't go my way.” So what has changed in the three years since the Tokyo 2020 Games? “I'm much, much better in every aspect of the game,” Calderano insists. “I am physically stronger, technically stronger, of course I have more experience. And I will be better prepared, also mentally, to fight for a medal in Paris.” Over the past two seasons, Calderano has seen his form take on a 'feast or famine' shade: either deep runs to the final, or early exits. “I couldn't be as regular as in the past, but at the same time I achieved some even better results with a lot of titles and a lot of good results too,” he notes. “I think the circuit is very demanding now. There are more strong players and the different conditions are of course difficult for the players every time. I mean, it's not an excuse, it's the same for everyone, but I think it's the players a little.” Calderano also admits that the focus on accumulating ranking points to earn a certain placement has played a role. “The ranking system benefits the players who achieve great results, maybe win an event or two or reach a semi-final at Grand Smash. “So maybe in a way, in my mindset, I knew that it was more important to win titles. I don't know, maybe it influenced me in some way, or maybe not.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/hugo-calderano-table-tennis-brazil-olympic-medal-chase-interview The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos