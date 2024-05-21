Nikhil Kamath's nostalgic post on changing trends in cricket: Many of the kids I meet





Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath reflected on watching cricket when he was younger and said that nowadays a wealth bias is being noticed. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nikhil Kamath wrote: I vividly remember lying on a mattress and watching every cricket match in India. once playing with my family as a kid when india won a match against pakistan the entity came to a standstill and we stood on the street celebrating :).” Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on watching cricket when he was younger and said that nowadays a wealth bias is being noticed”. He added: Today things seem different; many of the kids I meet (noting the affluence bias) seem to talk about other sports, video games, etc.” Unlock exclusive access to the latest news about India's general elections, only through the HT app. Download now! Download now! Talking about cricket franchises, he said, is cricket fully priced in? At current valuations, would you go long or short on cricket franchises?” A user commented on the post saying: Lately I find myself more attached to my local city team CSK than the national team. We will probably also become similar to the US/UK franchises, where the loyalty is more towards your city teams. The hangover and sense of loss/win are more palpable for the franchise team than for the national team. These days I have become quite indifferent to the national team's victory or loss. With the bilateral series becoming so boring, I think people will only follow national teams in world cups. I need something like the Benson and Hedges series to revive the cricket following at the national level.” Another wrote that the current era of cricket is witnessing personal favouritism. The nostalgia of cricket matches and street celebrations is hard to beat, but the evolving interests of today's youth indicate a shift in the sporting landscape. Investing in cricket franchises now could Could this be an indicator of a broader trend towards more diverse sporting interests?” ABOUT THE AUTHOR Follow the latest news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times news desk. From politics and policy to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we have your back. …View details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/nikhil-kamaths-nostalgic-post-on-changing-trends-in-cricket-a-lot-of-the-kids-i-meet-101716281140583.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos