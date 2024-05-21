Keep the standard high: How consistency and all flavors of football helped catapult Northwestern WRs coach Armon Binns

Armon Binns never thought he would become a football coach.

After ending his days playing wide receiver for the Canadian Football League's Ottawa Redblacks in 2017, Binns lived with his wife in Arizona, where he worked as a mentor to children in foster care and with mental health issues. Then his phone buzzed: a call from Chazz Anderson, a college teammate and the head coach of Santa Clarita Christian School in California. Binns agreed to advise the offense for a few days and happened to discover his new career path.

What coaching showed me is how much I enjoy teaching, Binns said. I enjoy seeing people succeed after they've learned, after they've gotten better and improved. It was just a great opportunity for me to give back and stay young.

Fast forward seven years, and Binns at just 34 has a trophy cabinet most would envy. He was part of the staffs of both the Notre Dame and Cincinnati teams to reach the College Football Playoff; NFL players Chase Claypool and Miles Boykin flourished under his leadership; and now he's a second-year Big Ten wide receivers coach at Northwestern, fresh off a bowl game victory because of three impact wideouts.

As Binns entered his senior season at the University of Cincinnati, the school was bracing for the departure of head coach Brian Kelly, who was heading to Notre Dame. After finishing third as the school's best in the Associated Press Top 25, expectations were high for new head coach Butch Jones. Jones recalls Binns being active in establishing team-wide guidelines when he first arrived at Nippert Stadium.

“I'm forever grateful because Armon was one of those individuals who was always a culture setter,” said Jones, the Bearcats' head coach from 2010-2012 who is now at Arkansas State. He always set the standard and expectations.

A perfect example is the Score Standard, a safer touchdown celebration. After a Cincinnati player showed off a potential score in 2010, Jones remembers a defender knocking out the ball before breaking the goal line. Consequently, Jones berated the entire UC team to secure the football after scoring.

Some challenged such conservatism, but not Binns, who simply handed the ball to the referee after a touchdown in a rivalry game in Louisville.

Once Armon Binns did that, the Score Standard became cool at the University of Cincinnati, Jones said. He really set the tone for many years.

While UC defeated the Cardinals, it turned out to be just one of four wins in a lackluster first campaign for Jones. Regardless, Binn's production did not decrease. The senior posted 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. His single-season receptions and yards numbers still rank among the top six in Cincinnati history.

After going undrafted, Binns bounced between different practice squads of NFL teams until landing with Ottawa in 2016. Those who have worked with him believe his collegiate and professional pedigree only enhances his unique coaching impact.

Having a coach who has experience playing the position means a lot more, Northwestern receiver AJ Henning said. They have been in the shoes you have been in.

In the spring of 2018, Binns flew to South Bend to reconnect with Kelly and Fighting Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston, who had recruited him to Cincinnati. After touching base with Kelly for the first time in nearly a decade, Binns returned to California to coach. And then his phone rang, again as Elston formally offered him a job as a senior offensive analyst at Notre Dame.

Binns accepted the position and began his collegiate coaching career in a stadium that seats more than 75,000. The following season, Binns was downsized to pursue a more active role: wide receivers coach at FCS Hampton University, which had an enrollment of less than 4,700.

Even in his first position as a position coach at a considerably less glamorous football school, Binns made quick contributions to improving his new players.

He helped me rebuild that confidence in myself, not only on the field, but in the film room and in my personal life, said KeyRon Catlett, a 2019 Hampton receiver. He would come in and go to work, and he wanted to make sure that I knew his guys would come in and work too, no matter what level they were playing at.

A one-year stop in Hampton turned into an offensive quality control role with Cincinnati from 2020-21, which overlapped with a program-record 13 wins in 2021. Then Binns made another foray back into FCS country at Youngstown State, again as WRs. coach.

Many coaches emphasize only the panache of a logo or the high-tech amenities of a locker room, but not Binns.

There are just many different ways to run a program, be part of a program, coach a position, Binns said, emphasizing the importance of connection regardless of destination or role. I think it's all been very crucial to my growth.

No matter what color polo he wears, Binns has stayed true to his identity as a receivers coach: technique, which he calls his baby. Therein lies an aggressive mentality.

For me it's all about physicality. For me it's about toughness. For me, it's all about playing through contact, Binns said. For me, it's all about being the bully, so to speak.

Binn's perfectionism is in line with spreading bits of information he has learned in more than fifteen years of football. Such little nuggets include preparing for cornerback matchups, physical maintenance, and dealing with both challenges and successes.

He pays attention to the receiver position, Catlett said. I had never seen it before until I met him.

Ask anyone about Binns, and the same word will pop up like a groundhog in Whac-A-Mole: consistency. Binns has applied that attitude to his position group and the collective Wildcats team since he first set foot in the Walter Athletics Center.

The standard is fast, physical and disciplined play, Binns said. The tradition is winning championships, producing at a very high level and that brotherhood.

That ruthless mentality may sound idyllic, but it is often not easy to get players to internalize it. However, Binn's athletes have regularly taken it to heart.

Just show up every day, no matter how you feel. Bring your A-game, Catlett said. That was the big thing.

The same goes for effort, which players and colleagues have recognized in Binns since he first put on a headset. For example, Henning, who transferred from Michigan to Northwestern before 2023, cited Binn's work ethic as a selling point.

That was also a big factor in my decision making to come here, just knowing that I have a coach that will invest in me as much as I invest in the game, Henning said.

A head coach could conduct the most media interviews and receive the most praise. A coordinator may be charged with more extensive play-calling duties. But no one spends more time with individual players than position coaches.

That ability to connect with people became apparent to Jones in 2010, when Binns led a melting pot of personalities. Jones believes the human element has increased in Evanston and points to Binns as one of the best WRs coaches in the country.

When you watch Armon, I know he improves those receivers at Northwestern on a daily basis, but I can guarantee you this: He also improves their lives on a daily basis, Jones said. I think he embodies all the things and all the traits it takes to be a successful coach.

Likewise, Catlett, now a law enforcement officer, emphasized that even five years later, he can contact Binns without hesitation. He even said Binns wrote a job recommendation for him last year.

After coaching one of NU's best receivers in recent history in Henning, Cam Johnson and Bryce Kirtz, Binns somehow still received little mainstream attention. That might be preferable for him.

Accolades, one, will come if you do the job the right way, and two, should never be your motivation, Binns said. I get to do a job every day that I enjoy. That gives me satisfaction when I see that those boys are successful, that they develop and grow.

Both Jones and Catlett said they weren't surprised Binns rose through the coaching ranks and made significant contributions to some of the nation's top programs. With another strong season as the Northwesterns receivers coach, Binns could be on the team's radars as a budding coordinator or head coach in the short term. In many ways, Jones believes this is a natural progression for the star.

If he remains Armon Binns as I know him, there is no ceiling, Jones said. The sky is the limit for what he wants to do. College football needs coaches like Armon Binns.

As tempting as calls from distant area codes may seem, Binns focuses solely on being present in the moment. After all, it's how the former college star went from casually coaching high school to the Big Ten in six seasons.

Everything I do for me in my career will only happen if I'm truly successful at what I'm doing now, Binns said. I'm focused on being the very best wide receiver coach I can be for Northwestern and developing the best group of wide receivers in the Big Ten.