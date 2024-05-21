Tennis champion and frustrated Floridian Coco Gauff is urging her colleagues to vote

She is the USA. Open champion. One of the highest paid female athletes in the world. And a frustrated Floridian.

American tennis player Coco Gauff has never been afraid to use her voice.

Not when she gave an impromptu speech at a Black Lives Matter rally at the age of 16. And not now at the age of 20, when she prepares to vote for the first time in the US presidential elections later this year.

Gauff, who will be among the favorites when the French Open begins in Paris on Sunday, addressed the current political climate in her home state during a recent interview with The Associated Press.

She noted that it's a crazy time to be a Floridian, especially a black one.

We are not happy with the current state of our government in Florida, especially everything related to the books and the way our office operates, Gauff said, referring to a two-year controversy over banning books from the state schools that started with a bill. signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis returned to the law last month, when he signed a bill that narrowed its focus. He blamed liberal activists for abusing the law, not citizens whose objections to certain books are responsible for the majority of book removals from school libraries and classrooms.

Ultimately, it comes down to the youth and community being open, Gauff said at the Italian Open last week. That's why I encourage everyone to vote and use your voice, no matter who you vote for. There is no point in complaining about the political climate in the world if you are not exercising your right to vote.

Gauff has been speaking out about racial injustice and police brutality since that 2020 speech at city hall in her hometown of Delray Beach.

“I feel like sometimes people in my generation think their vote doesn't count,” Gauff said. We all just need to use our voices and use the power we have.

In response to an email when asked about Gauff's comments, DeSanti's office chose not to address Gauff's concerns directly, saying instead that the state is thriving.

Gauff is not campaigning for anyone in particular in the general election.

It's up to me who I vote for, she said. I do not publicly support any candidate.

Still, Gauff remains a public figure in the Delray Beach community. In March she hasunveiled renovated courts in the public parkwhere she played as a child. And she's been playing with the coordinates of those Pompey Park courts engraved on the toe of her left tennis sneaker.

On the toe of her right sneaker is a quote from Gauff's father, Corey: You can change the world with your racket.

Teen success

At the US Open in September, Gauff became the first American teenager to win the country's biggest tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999.

Helped by her title in New York, Gauff became the world's highest-earning female athlete last year with $22.7 million in prize money and endorsements.according to sports store Sportico.

She had already burst onto the scene at the age of 15 by becoming the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history and then reaching the fourth round of her Grand Slam debut in 2019. She then reached her first major final at the French Open of 2022 and finished as a runner. -to Iga Swiatek.

Snails and hot chocolate

As for the loss to Swiatek at Roland Garros in 2022, Gauff feels she has some unfinished business in Paris.

Because Paris is her favorite city.

The city she first traveled to at the age of 10 when she was invited to train at the academy of Patrick Mouratoglou, former Williams coach.

The city where she won her first junior Grand Slam title in 2018 by lifting the girls' trophy of the French Open.

“I fell in love with the city because I went there at such a young age and it felt so magical and I think that feeling just stuck with me,” Gauff said.

While she is still learning to speak French, I have been learning on and off since I was literally 10 years old. But one day I'll get there, hopefully Gauff will have developed a taste for the culinary delicacies of Paris.

So what does she like to eat in the French capital?

Lots of croissants, of course. I like escargots. I know it's a hit and miss between some people, but honestly, I don't mind the snails that much, Gauff said. Crème bré is tasty. And foie gras is tasty. And hot chocolate. In Paris they have good hot chocolate.

Meeting Zendaya

An expected meeting between Zendaya, the tennis movie headliner Challengers still hasn't happened.

Brad Gilbert, Gauff's coach, was Zendaya's tennis consultant for the film, and the actress recently said she wanted to meet Coco.

It's kind of in her court, Gauff said. I don't really know because we were both busy. But it will happen. I just don't know when.

Zendaya sent flowers to congratulate Gauff on her US Open title after Gilbert provided the player's home address.

So could Gilbert act as a go-between for a Zendaya-Gauff meeting?

“I think Zendaya has a lot more appeal than Brad,” Gauff said with a laugh.

Olympic goals

It is not just the French Open title that third-seeded Gauff is chasing at Roland Garros this year. She also wants more than one gold at the Paris Olympics.

Tennis will be played at Roland Garros during the Olympic Games and Gauff is extra motivated because he missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for the coronavirus.

It's at the top of my goal board, said Gauff, who wants to play singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Winning a medal would mean almost as much as a Grand Slam. I would prefer a Grand Slam, but I might prefer a gold doubles medal to a doubles. I just want to win a medal.

It's just something unique that I can relate to, like being a track athlete or a gymnastics athlete, Gauff added.

Although Gauff doesn't plan to stay at the Athletes Village full-time because I heard the village is far from Roland Garros, she still has a list of Olympians from other sports she wants to meet.

Simone Bile stops the list, then there's ShaCarri Richardson and Katie Ledecky.

Maybe some WNBA players too, Gauff added. I don't know if Caitlin Clarkis will make the US team, but that would be cool.

For more information from NBC BLK, sign up for our weekly newsletter.