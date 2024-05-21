Lu Nguyen: Nearly four decades of ammunition testing at the Yuma Test Center | Article















Lu Nguyen, a test officer in the Munitions and Weapons Division at the Yuma Test Center (YTC), has been hailed as one of the test officers with the highest percentages of bullets fired at YTC and a subject matter expert in the field of fate acceptance testing. He has performed nearly 1,500 LATs throughout his career.

(Photo credit: Ana Henderson)



When one door closes, another opens. Such was the case for the career of Lu Nguyen, a test officer in the Munitions and Weapons Division of the Yuma Test Center (YTC). He had only been working for the government for about two years when his then-employer, Jefferson Proving Ground in Indiana, underwent a base realignment and closure in 1988, known as a BRAC.

“I felt disappointed,” said Nguyen.

He and a group of employees switched to YTC after BRAC.

Nguyen said, “I didn't know exactly how long I would be here. I thought I'd stay here for two or three years and see how it goes. Before I know it, it's been 30 years.

Now, decades later, Nguyen is hailed as one of the test officers with the highest percentages of bullets fired at YTC and as a subject matter expert in the field of Lot Acceptance Testing (LAT).

Nguyen said the first round he tested at YTC was the M829E3 when it was developed and later designated the M829A3.

He has mainly conducted mortar tests for the past decade, and before that he tested artillery and tank rounds. He has tested ammunition throughout his career, noted Kermit Okamura, chief of the Ammunition and Weapons Division.

Okamura said Nguyen has fired the highest number of rounds and had the highest number of open shooting permit days among the division's test officers. Test officers request an open fire permit for each test day they plan to shoot. Okamura estimates that Nguyen opens more than 200 gunnery missions annually and has conducted nearly 1,500 LATs over his career.

“I tell him he's a machine because all he does is work,” Okamura joked.

LATs have a direct impact on mission readiness, he explained. The work he has done impacts the readiness levels of the War Reserve, as well as the operational burden of training. Since manufacturers produce mortar shells, he would be the one to test them.

As division chief, Okamura saw Nguyen's work ethic and camaraderie with his colleagues.

People respect Lu, he has helped many people train.

Testing officer Brett Bowman met Nguyen in 2013 and calls him a mentor. Unbeknownst to Bowman, this led him to imitate the mannerism that signaled to others that he had been Lu trained.

If we were to go back to the cannon, I would say all stations, which basically means all stations ready. I learned that from Lu. That's how people knew, because Lu was the only one who said: all stations.

He also adopted Nguyen's fast-paced, high-round-count shooting style.

Bowman brags: He's a hard charger. Even to this day he will still go out and shoot 120 mortars a day, that's no problem for him.

Perhaps Nguyen's endurance can be attributed to table tennis. He has been a Yuma Proving Grounds (YPG) Champion for fifteen years, defeating competitors, including soldiers decades younger than him, in both the Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation Tournaments and the Organization Day Tournaments at YPG.

In addition to his athletic accolades, Nguyen has been selected as a YTC Employee of the Quarter, earned a Civilian Service Achievement Medal and has been inducted into the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara.

As Nguyen approaches his 40th birthday, Okamura encourages his colleagues to learn as much as they can from him, not only about how to test, but also about the wisdom of reviewing certain things over the years.

When asked about his always positive dementor at work. Nguyen says: I enjoy going to work. I am happy because I always enjoy working. I always like to keep myself busy. And it is also an opportunity to do something for the country.