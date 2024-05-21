NCAA East Region Prelims scheduled for track and field





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State track and field team will compete in the NCAA East Region Preliminaries from Wednesday, May 22 through Saturday, May 25 in Lexington, Kentucky. 31 Nittany Lion entries will attempt to score tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships during the four seasons. day regional meet hosted by Kentucky at the university's Outdoor Track & Field Facility. MEET INFO: Live results | Central Championship | Schedule of events ESPN+ LIVE STREAMS: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday Head coach Johannes Gondak 's Nittany Lions enter NCAA competition with 15 entries for the men's team and 16 for the women's team. Last season, Penn State qualified nine entries to the NCAA Outdoor Championships at the regional meet and looks to repeat that success this season with its outstanding group of competitive athletes. PENN STATE QUALIFICATIONS The Penn State women are led by four top ten athletes in the East Region. Hayley Kitching is ranked number 5 in the women's 800 meters, Florence Caron And Samaria McDonald his sixth in the 5K and hammer throw, respectively Makenna Krebs comes in as the ninth-best qualifier in the steep chase ahead of this week's regional competition. Cheickna Traore leads the men's team that has qualified in three events (100m, 200m, 4x400m), led by a number 5 from the Eastern Region in the 200 meters. Reliable Robin joins his teammate with a top ten ranking and comes in sixth in the region in the 800 meters. NCAA East Preliminary participants compete for a chance to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The top 12 from each event and the relay from the preliminary rounds will earn their opportunity to compete for a championship at Hayward Field in June. THE COMPETITION The Nittany Lions will compete in the following events on Wednesday: M 1500m first round (quarter-finals on Friday)

M 100m first round (quarter-finals on Friday)

M 800m first round (quarter-finals on Friday)

M 200m first round (quarter-finals on Friday)

M javelin throwing

M pole vault

M Shot put Thursday events: W 1500m First Round (quarter-finals on Saturday)

W 400m first round (quarter-finals on Saturday)

W 800m first round (quarter-finals on Saturday)

W 10K Semifinals

W Hammer throw

W Javelin throwing

W Pole vault Friday events M 1500m Quarter Finals*

M 100m Quarter Finals*

M 800m Quarter Finals*

M 200m Quarter Finals*

M 4x400m Quarter-finals

M High jump Saturday events W 1500m Quarter Finals*

W Steeplechase Quarter Finals

W 400m Quarter Finals*

W 800m Quarter Finals*

W 5K semi-finals * – Pending qualifying for the first round FULL OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD SCHEDULE 2023-24 March 22-23 UCF Knights Invite | Orlando, FL.

March 28-30 Raleigh Relays | Raleigh, NC

March 29-30 Florida Relays | Gainesville, FL.

April 5-6 Miami Invitational | Coral Gables, Florida.

April 13-14 Bison Outdoor Classic | Lewisburg, Pa.

April 19-20 Virginia Classic | Charlottesville, Va.

April 25-27 Penn Relays | Philadelphia, Pa.

May 3 Jim Thorpe Invitational | University Park, Pa. May 10-12 Big Ten Outdoor Championships | Ann Arbor, Mich.

May 22-25 NCAA East Region Preliminaries | Lexington, Ky. June 5-8 NCAA Outdoor Championships | Eugene, Or. FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS Follow along with the team on our social media pages on Facebook (PennStateTFXC) and X/Instagram (@pennstatetfxc).

