Nissan Canada has an exciting partnership with Cricket Canada

Cricket Canada is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Nissan Canada, marking an exciting alliance that combines automotive innovation with Canadian sporting excellence. Nissan will become the official automotive partner of Cricket Canada and its men's and women's national teams.

Nissan Canada, known for its cutting-edge technology, is joining forces with Cricket Canada in a dynamic new partnership. The partnership aims to take Canadian cricket to the next level for fans across the country.

“Nissan has been a proud supporter of Cricket on a global level for many years, and we are pleased to expand the wonderful relationship with Cricket Canada and our national teams,” said Ken Hearn, Nissan Canada Marketing Director. We look forward to cheering on Team Canada as we take on the best cricket teams in the world at the ICC World Cup this summer.

As part of the partnership, Nissan branding will feature prominently on the back of both the men's and women's national team jerseys. This placement provides broad visibility across all matches and strengthens Nissan's position as a key supporter of Canadian cricket.

“Nissan is all about innovation, accuracy and performance that rivals world-class cricket. We are pleased to welcome Nissan Canada as our partner, an iconic brand with a long-standing connection to cricket,” said Amjad Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada. Proudly displaying the Nissan logo As we grace the backs of our national team players as they make their mark on the world stage, we are confident that together we will take Canadian cricket to new heights of success and visibility.”

With the support of Nissan Canada, Cricket Canada looks forward to achieving new successes on and off the field, driving innovation and fostering a deeper connection with fans across the country.

This partnership between Cricket Canada and Nissan represents the latest in a series of strategic alliances for Cricket Canada and underlines its commitment to advancing the sport and enriching the cricket experience for all Canadians.

Boundaries North is a core partner for Cricket Canada and has been instrumental in developing relationships that bring major brands like Nissan to the cricket community.

We often look to brands that uphold core values ​​of precision and performance, and we are proud to have facilitated this partnership with Nissan and Cricket Canada, said Rahul Srinivasan, CEO of Boundaries North. As our national teams look to take cricket to exciting new heights in Canada, they can look to Nissan's remarkable commitment to technological innovations and excellence for inspiration, said Prateek Yadav, Head of Marketing and Commercial Development at Boundaries North.

The 2024 cricket calendar represents a landmark year for Cricket Canada, with the men's national team participating in several global events. The highlight of the year will be Canada's first appearance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the team's matches being played in Dallas, New York and Florida. The year ends with matches against the Netherlands, the US, Oman and Nepal in August and September.

About cricket Canada



Cricket Canada is the official governing body for the sport of cricket in Canada, overseeing and promoting the development of the game at all levels. With a focus on inclusivity and excellence, Cricket Canada is committed to fostering a vibrant cricket community and achieving success on the international stage. Cricket Canada is recognized by the International Cricket Council, the Canadian government and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

About Nissan



Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Limited and Nissan North America, Inc. NCI was the first Japan-based automaker founded in Canada in 1965 and now directly employs 450 full-time employees. staff in offices in Vancouver (BC), Calgary (AB), Mississauga (ON) and Kirkland (QC). There are 209 independent Nissan dealers, 143 certified electric vehicle dealers and 39 INFINITI retailers across Canada.

More information about Nissan in Canada and the full range of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissan.ca And www.INFINITI.ca.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan.ca.

