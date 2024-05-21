Former Toledo football assistant files $10 million wrongful termination lawsuit





Craig Kuligowski, who faced a sexual harassment complaint at Toledo, said he was fired because of his age and race. He is a 55 year old white male. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A former Toledo football assistant coach has filed a lawsuit against the university, claiming he was fired because of both his age and race. Former assistant Craig Kuligowski, who played at the school and is a member of the Toledo Hall of Fame, filed a lawsuit against the school last month in US District Court in Ohio. according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. He is seeking damages of more than $10 million. Kuligowski claimed in the lawsuit that he was fired because he was the wrong age and race, the report said. He said the school replaced him with a younger, black employee because he was not considered representative of its athletes. Kuligowski is 55 years old and white. He was an all-conference lineman at Toledo and spent nearly a decade there as an assistant starting in 1992. He returned to the school in 2020 as co-defensive coordinator, assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach. He was fired in January. 2023. Toledo said it fired Kuligowski for cause Toledo has denied Kuligowski's claims and said it fired him for cause after a sexual harassment report against him surfaced in 2022. A female employee filed a sexual harassment complaint against him that fall, claiming he made inappropriate comments about her clothes and her nice pants, the report said. According to the lawsuit, the employee approached him in December 2022 and Kuligowski told her: If my wife knew you were near me, she would kill you. That, he later claimed, was a joke born from an awkward situation. Both sides said the employee in question did not want to move forward with a formal complaint, although an official investigation was launched in October 2022. Kuligowski was later suspended, sent home early from the team's bowl game and ultimately fired. Kuligowski said he was not given a reason for his suspension or an opportunity to respond. The school said it found him responsible for retaliation without a hearing. “Craig Kuligowski, a former assistant football coach at the University of Toledo, was terminated for cause on January 14, 2023, for violating the University's Non-Retaliation Policy and Standards of Conduct,” Toledo said in a statement to ESPN. “UToledo is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all and sets high standards for our leaders. It is imperative that all employees follow university policies and provide an educational and work environment free of discrimination and harassment. The university will decline further comment on pending litigation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/former-toledo-football-assistant-files-10-million-wrongful-termination-lawsuit-233429729.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos