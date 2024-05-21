University of Minnesota Athletics





MINNEAPOLIS–The Golden Gopher athletics program will be well represented at the NCAA West Preliminary as the University of Minnesota has qualified 31 entries for the NCAA first round competition, scheduled for May 22-25, hosted by the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. About the NCAA West Preliminary Round The four-day competition will take place at John McDonnell Field on the campus of the University of Arkansas. Qualifying individuals and relays will advance to the 2024 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, held June 5-7 at Hayward Field. Athletes who place in the top 48 in their respective event earn a berth in the NCAA West preliminaries. In addition, the best 24 relay times advance to the NCAA preliminaries. Athletes with the top 12 times/points and top 12 relay teams in both the East and West preliminaries will qualify for the NCAA Championships. The action will be streamed live via ESPN on ESPN+, while live results can be followed on FlashResults.com. Gophers at the NCAA West Prelim The women's team enters the competition with five competitors who placed in the top 10 of six different events, including Odell Frye (No. 7 – 100m), Zoe Dundon (no. 5 – 3000m spire), Diarra Sow (No. 8 – triple jump), Anthonett Nabwe (No. 9 – shot put, No. 10 – hammer throw), and Shelby Frank (No. 3 – discus throw, No. 4 – hammer throw). The Minnesota men head south with four athletes among the top 10 regional participants in five events with Devin Augustine (No. 2 – 100 m, No. 3 – 200 m), Like Urlacher (No. 6 – pole vault), Karel Godfred (No. 3 – long jump), and Angelos Mantzouranis (No. 3 – hammer throw). Augustine, Frye and Godah will be busy all weekend, possibly competing in three events, with the trio all competing on the Minnesota 4x100m relay teams. Additionally, Minnesota's 4x400m relay team on the women's side qualified. Of Minnesota's qualifiers, eight women qualified for their first NCAA West Regional, while six men earned bids for the first time in their careers. Last timeout It was a banner day for the University of Minnesota on May 12 as the women's team won the 2024 Big Ten Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship after scoring 80 team points throughout the day and totaling 131. On the men's side, the Golden Gophers added two to. event titles and finished the competition in seventh place overall. It marks the fourth time in program history that the Maroon and Gold have claimed the women's team title, including three of the previous eight meets, and the first time since 2018. The 4x400m relay team Jayla Campbell , Janiëlle Jozefs , Brooke Jaworski And Abigail Schaff took the championship with a come-from-behind event win by 0.01 seconds. Participants indicated by women

Odell Frye – 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Victory God – 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Janiëlle Jozefs – 400m, 4x400m relay

Jayla Campbell – 400m, 4x400m relay

Brooke Jaworski – 800m, 4x400m relay

Erin Reidy – 1500m

Maya Maunsbach – 100mH

Zaria Black – 100mH, 4x100m relay

Abigail Schaff – 400mH, 4x400m relay

Zoe Dundon – Steeplechase of 3000 meters

Taylor Kreitinger – Steeplechase of 3000 meters

Alliyah McNeil – 4x100m relay, high jump, long jump

Dalayni Etienne – 4x400m relay

Dyandra Gray – 4x400m relay

Lexy Berger – Pole vaulting

Sofia Condon – Pole vaulting

Diarra Sow – Triple jump

Brooke Moore – Triple jump

Anthonett Nabwe – Shot put, discus throw, hammer throw

Shelby Frank – Discus throw, hammer throw

Hadley Streit – Hammer throwing Men declared participants

Devin Augustine – 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Ramy Ayoub – 800m

Eli Hoeft – 1500m

Dan VanAcker – Steeplechase of 3000 meters

Karel Godfred – 4x100m relay, long jump

Finn Schirmer – 4x100m relay

Gary Afram – 4x100m relay

Dante White – 4x100m relay

Like Urlacher – Pole vaulting

Angelos Mantzouranis – Hammer throwing

