University of Minnesota Athletics

About the NCAA West Preliminary Round
The four-day competition will take place at John McDonnell Field on the campus of the University of Arkansas. Qualifying individuals and relays will advance to the 2024 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, held June 5-7 at Hayward Field. Athletes who place in the top 48 in their respective event earn a berth in the NCAA West preliminaries. In addition, the best 24 relay times advance to the NCAA preliminaries. Athletes with the top 12 times/points and top 12 relay teams in both the East and West preliminaries will qualify for the NCAA Championships. The action will be streamed live via ESPN on ESPN+, while live results can be followed on FlashResults.com.
Gophers at the NCAA West Prelim
The women's team enters the competition with five competitors who placed in the top 10 of six different events, includingOdell Frye(No. 7 – 100m),Zoe Dundon(no. 5 – 3000m spire),Diarra Sow(No. 8 – triple jump),Anthonett Nabwe(No. 9 – shot put, No. 10 – hammer throw), andShelby Frank(No. 3 – discus throw, No. 4 – hammer throw). The Minnesota men head south with four athletes among the top 10 regional participants in five events withDevin Augustine(No. 2 – 100 m, No. 3 – 200 m),Like Urlacher(No. 6 – pole vault),Karel Godfred(No. 3 – long jump), andAngelos Mantzouranis(No. 3 – hammer throw).
Augustine, Frye and Godah will be busy all weekend, possibly competing in three events, with the trio all competing on the Minnesota 4x100m relay teams. Additionally, Minnesota's 4x400m relay team on the women's side qualified. Of Minnesota's qualifiers, eight women qualified for their first NCAA West Regional, while six men earned bids for the first time in their careers.
Last timeout
It was a banner day for the University of Minnesota on May 12 as the women's team won the 2024 Big Ten Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship after scoring 80 team points throughout the day and totaling 131. On the men's side, the Golden Gophers added two to. event titles and finished the competition in seventh place overall.
It marks the fourth time in program history that the Maroon and Gold have claimed the women's team title, including three of the previous eight meets, and the first time since 2018. The 4x400m relay teamJayla Campbell,Janiëlle Jozefs,Brooke JaworskiAndAbigail Schafftook the championship with a come-from-behind event win by 0.01 seconds.
Participants indicated by women
Odell Frye– 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Victory God– 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Janiëlle Jozefs– 400m, 4x400m relay
Jayla Campbell– 400m, 4x400m relay
Brooke Jaworski– 800m, 4x400m relay
Erin Reidy– 1500m
Maya Maunsbach– 100mH
Zaria Black– 100mH, 4x100m relay
Abigail Schaff– 400mH, 4x400m relay
Zoe Dundon– Steeplechase of 3000 meters
Taylor Kreitinger– Steeplechase of 3000 meters
Alliyah McNeil– 4x100m relay, high jump, long jump
Dalayni Etienne– 4x400m relay
Dyandra Gray– 4x400m relay
Lexy Berger– Pole vaulting
Sofia Condon– Pole vaulting
Diarra Sow– Triple jump
Brooke Moore– Triple jump
Anthonett Nabwe– Shot put, discus throw, hammer throw
Shelby Frank– Discus throw, hammer throw
Hadley Streit– Hammer throwing
Men declared participants
Devin Augustine– 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Ramy Ayoub– 800m
Eli Hoeft– 1500m
Dan VanAcker – Steeplechase of 3000 meters
Karel Godfred– 4x100m relay, long jump
Finn Schirmer– 4x100m relay
Gary Afram– 4x100m relay
Dante White– 4x100m relay
Like Urlacher– Pole vaulting
Angelos Mantzouranis– Hammer throwing
