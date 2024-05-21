IPL 2024 Playoffs Live Stream: Watch Cricket Online – Qualifier, Eliminator

IPL live streams 2024 serves the first of the playoff matches today: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. KKR finished three points ahead in the table; Sunrisers Hyderabad finished second, ahead of Rajasthan Royals in terms of net run rate. This is the first year that KKR has topped the table.
Follow our guide below for where to watch IPL play-offs live streams 2024 from anywhere: and possibly free with a VPN.
IPL Playoffs Live Stream: TV Schedule 2024, Dates
► Dates: May 21 – May 26
► 21st of May: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad)
► Times: 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT / 1:00 AM (next day) AEDT / 7:30 PM IST
• FREE – Jio cinema (India)
• US – Willow TV / Garland
• UK — Heaven / Now
• Look everywhere – try it NordVPN 100% risk-free
These teams met in their opening match of the league stage, as KKR won by four points at Eden Gardens. KKR will be without one of their key players, opener Phil Salt, who has been recalled to England to prepare for the T20 World Cup.
After 70 matches and more than eight weeks, the group stage of the IPL has been completed and the four top teams will advance to the play-offs. It's a completely different play-off lineup than last season, with none of last year's top four making it through this year.
The top two teams will play in qualifying round 1, with the winner of this match going straight to the final. The 3rd and 4th place teams will play the Eliminator match and the winner will advance to play the loser from Qualifier 1 for the other spot in the finals.
Here's how to watch every ball of the IPL 2024 Playoffs from anywhere.
Free IPL Playoffs Live Streams 2024
Cricket fans in India can watch all the IPL 2024 action – including the play-offs FREE on JioCinema website and mobile app, as well as on Sports18, Viacom18's premium sports TV network that also has the rights to all India home matches until 2028.
But what if you're not at home to watch the IPL live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you could normally watch the IPL at home for free?
Do not worry – you can watch IPL 2024 on JioCinema from anywhere with a VPN instead of. We'll show you how to do that below.
IPL live streams around the world
Are you currently away from home and unable to watch the cricket via your usual streaming service?
You can still watch the IPL live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes it seem like your devices are back in your home country, no matter where you are in the world. Ideal for sports enthusiasts on holiday or on a business trip. Our favorite is NordVPN. It is the best on the market:
Using a VPN is incredibly easy.
1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.
2. Connect to the correct server location – open the VPN app, click 'choose location' and select your usual location.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – go to the site or app of your home channel and watch as if you were back at home.
IPL Playoff Matches 2024
- May 21 — Qualifying 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad)
- May 22 — Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Ahmedabad)
- May 24 — Qualifying 2: KKR or SRH vs RR or RCB (Chennai)
- May 26 — Final: Qualifier 1 winner vs Qualifier 2 winner (Chennai)
IPL Playoff Squads 2024
Here are the full IPL 2024 squads for each franchise in the play-offs, including coaches, captains, foreign players and domestic players:
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Captain: Shreyas Iyer
- Coach: Chandrakant Pandit
- Overseas: Mitchell Starc (Australia); Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine (West Indies); Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan); Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka).
- Domestic: Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals
- Captain: Sanju Samson
- Coach: And Sangakkara
- Overseas: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England); Trent Boult (New Zealand); Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (West Indies); Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger (South Africa).
- Domestic: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abid Mushtaq, Tanush Kotian
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Captain: Faf du Plessis (South Africa)
- Coach: Sanjay Bangar
- Overseas: Tom Curran (England); Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell (Australia); Alzarri Joseph (West Indies); Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand).
- Domestic: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Rajan Kumar, Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Himanshu Sharma, Saurav Chauhan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Captain: Pat Cummins (Australia)
- Coach: Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)
- Overseas: Travis Head (Australia); Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen (South Africa); Glenn Phillips (New Zealand); Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan); Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka).
- Domestic: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth.