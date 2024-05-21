Sports
Sky rookie Angel Reese named newest owner of DC Power Football Club
WNBA rookie and former college basketball star Angel Reese can now add professional sports owner to her resume. Reese is the newest owner of DC Power Football Club, the new professional women's soccer team based in Washington, D.C. that will play in the USL Super League this summer, the team announced Tuesday.
The team's current ownership group also includes Major League Soccer's DC United, as well as community and business leaders from the DMV region, the club said.
“I want to help grow women's sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” Reese said in a statement. We are taking over and I am honored to support Power FC and invest in women's soccer in the DMV community.
The club has not shared more details about Reese's ownership stake in the club.
As a native of Randallstown, Maryland, Reese has deep ties to the DC area community. She hopes that by joining Power FC she can help create new avenues for aspiring professional athletes, the club said. But what Reese also brings to the club as its first celebrity owner is her ability to expand DC Powers' reach beyond the DMV area and beyond football.
I invested in football. A lot of my friends also play football, so I'm super excited about this partnership, Reese said. And many young black women don't have these opportunities. And just being able to leave my impact and create this new thing and make it something now, like women in charge can do these things, is something that's really important right now.
Reese is one of the star members of the WNBAs rookie class and is just weeks into her professional career with the Chicago Sky. As attention to women's basketball continues to rise, Reese entered the league as an already established force on the sports world landscape, with key partnerships with brands such as Reebok, Beats and Tampax.
“I'm still 22 and trying to figure everything out,” Reese said. I just expect to do as much as I can, to help that organization as much as I can. I know a lot more women are going to own more things, and hopefully one day I can own my own team. That's what I'm looking forward to. I also want to own a WNBA team.
Reese became a household name in 2023 after winning the NCAA Division I national championship with the LSU Lady Tigers. She quickly rose to fame as one of the highest-paid college athletes, and many came to know Reese as Bayou Barbie.
The announcement comes just after DC Power unveiled its name and logo and appointed the club's inaugural president, Jordan Stuart, and coach, Frdric Brillant, a former United player who was in his first season as assistant coach for the Utah Royals of the NWSL.
The club said Reese first came into contact with DC Power through its business advisors.
Angel's decision to join us as a founding partner and investor in Power FC is groundbreaking, said Jason Levien, CEO and co-chairman of DC United, in a statement. As a native of Maryland, Angel is passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women's sports, both in the DMV and globally, while inspiring the next generation of female athletes. We looked forward to her partnership in the boardroom as an equity partner.
The USL Super League starts in August. DC Power will play at Audi Field, sharing the stadium with DC United and the NWSL's Washington Spirit.
Required reading
(Photo: Kevin Jairaj / USA Today)
