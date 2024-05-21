In Louisville, pickleball is taking over the tennis courts. That hurts us

As an avid tennis player in the Louisville community, I am compelled to pay attention to a concerning trend impacting our city's sports landscape: the conversion of tennis courts to pickleball courts. While this shift appears to meet an emerging trend, it poses significant risks to the well-being of our community, the diversity of accessible sports, and the strategic use of our public spaces.

Tennis has been an integral part of Louisville's recreational scene, providing not only a sport that supports physical health but also promotes social bonds among players of all ages. I rediscovered my love of tennis through a social competition, a competition that has expanded the tennis courts far and wide, and if they were not available, some of my most cherished friendships would not exist. It is a sport with deep roots in our community and is played in public parks and clubs throughout the city. The rush to convert these spaces into pickleball courts threatens to alienate a significant number of tennis players and endangers an important part of our local community.

Pickleball is popular and loud

The rising popularity of pickleball cannot be ignored. However, the high noise level of the sport, considerably louder than tennis due to its hard paddles and plastic balls, is disruptive to local neighborhoods and anyone trying to participate in a tennis match on another court. Urban environments across the country have recorded noise complaints arising from pickleball activities It has been shown that noise levels can reach 70 decibels, thus crossing the threshold of what many consider to be the comfort threshold for noise levels in the community. I personally surveyed 50 tennis players, and 39 of them said that the sound of the pickleball bothers them while playing a tennis match.

It is also important to take into account the investments that have already been made in tennis infrastructure. Tennis courts are specifically designed for durability and performance, and often require significant investment and maintenance. Repurposing these maintained courts for pickleball reduces these investments and could potentially require costly adjustments if trends change again. Are we going to adjust the courses every time a new popular sport comes onto the market? This is not financially feasible.

Louisville is good for pickleball and tennis

I suggest that Louisville find a balanced approach to accommodate both sports. Instead of remodeling existing tennis courts, why not develop new facilities specifically for pickleball or identify undeveloped spaces that can be transformed without impacting tennis players or neighborhoods? This solution would honor the community's existing investments in tennis while embracing the growing enthusiasm for pickleball.

As we debate this issue, it is critical to engage with all voters. Public meetings and thorough surveys should be held to truly gauge community interest and concerns. This inclusive approach ensures that decisions are made with broad community interests in mind, rather than reacting to passing trends.

Louisville is at a crossroads in how it plans to distribute its recreational spaces. Let us choose a path that respects our tradition and looks ahead to future needs, without sacrificing one for the other. I urge city planners and community leaders to consider the long-term impacts of tennis court renovations and seek solutions that serve everyone's interests. I look forward to seeing our city flourish as a vibrant center for all sports enthusiasts, but especially for the preservation of the sport of tennis.

Katasha Roberts is a communications major at the University of Louisville. She has been playing tennis since the age of eight, has competed at the collegiate level and is currently a player in multiple USTA leagues, as well as a social league.