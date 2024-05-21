Green Line Trolley: 14 restaurants, things to do, places to explore





iFLY Indoor Skydiving in Mission Valley is a location where paid guests can experience free falling and floating in the air. (Courtesy of iFLY Indoor Skydiving) iFLY Indoor Skydiving: Locals can experience the thrill of free-falling from the sky and soaring through the air at iFLY Indoor Skydiving in Mission Valley. They are taken through an orientation that covers the basics of indoor skydiving. They are then fitted with a helmet and flight suit before entering a wind tunnel that simulates the action of skydiving. The number of times a guest can fly in the wind tunnel is based on the package selected. Each wind tunnel flight lasts 60 seconds and the simulation of jumping out of a plane takes about 45 seconds. iFLY Indoor Skydiving recommends a minimum of 1.5 hours for first-time visitors. Prices start at $74.99 per person, including two flights. It takes about nine minutes to walk from Rio Vista Station. 2385 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego. (619) 432-4359, iflyworld.com/san-diego JV's Mexican food: For as long as I can remember, JVs Mexican Food has been serving traditional taco shop dishes and unique burritos. I first visited JV's about twenty years ago in high school and they still serve much of the same delicious Mexican food. One of the first things I ever tried at JV's was the surf and turf burrito. It is made with shrimp, carne asada, rice and fried peppers, onions and tomatoes. All the ingredients are packed into two flour tortillas and it measures about nine inches (or about the size of my forearm). JV's menu also has a variety of burritos, such as the Santa Fe chicken burrito with potato and peppers, the Del Mar burrito with shrimp and fish, a vegetarian burrito and the Hawaiian burrito. JV's menu also includes classics like mole served in a bowl with rice and beans, rolled tacos, combination plates, tortas and flautas. Inside there is room for about 40 people. The walls are lined with TVs, colorful artwork and photos of sports teams supporting JVs. It takes about 12 minutes to reach JVs from the Morena/Linda Vista tram stop. 1112 Morena Boulevard, San Diego. (619) 276-0758, instagram.com/jvsmexfood The margarita pizza from Luccas Pizzeria and Market in Mission Valley. (Carlos Rico / The San Diego Union-Tribune) Luccas Pizzeria and Market: Wood-fired pizzas, pastas, calzones, cannolis, wines, salads, an Italian market and more await visitors at Luccas Pizzeria and Market in Mission Valley. This hidden gem is located on the first floor of the Promenade Rio Vista apartment complex and steps from the Rio Vista tram stop. There are more than 15 different pizza styles on the menu, along with three calzones, seven sandwiches, 10 pasta dishes, six salads, a kids' menu, wings and six dessert options. On a recent Monday lunch trip, I ordered a Margarita pizza. The crust was light, fluffy and the pizza base had a slight crunch. The cheese was stringy and milky. The market sells various Italian ingredients for cooking at home, such as raw pastas, sauces, breads, meats, wine and more. Additionally, there is seating on the patio. 2195 Station Village Way Unit A, San Diego. (619) 684-5125, luccaspizzamarket.com Plantpower fast food: Just steps from the SDSU Transit Center is a fast food restaurant serving vegan burgers, shakes, breakfast items and more. Plant Power Fast Food is a chain with nine locations in California. The menu features six burgers, including the Big Zac with two plant-based patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and chopped onion on a sesame seed bun. Plant Power also serves plant-based chicken, wraps, salads, fries and oat-based milkshakes. The San Diego State location has a small indoor seating area and a patio deck before you walk inside with about 36 seats and music on the outdoor speakers. 5842 Hardy Avenue, San Diego. (619) 542-9393, plantpowerfastfood.com/sdsu The Childrens Park downtown on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune) Children's park: In November 2023, Childrens Park in downtown San Diego reopened after spending $9 million innovation which took two and a half years. Now families and the community can enjoy the 1.4-acre park with a new playground with slides and swings, ping pong and foosball tables, fitness equipment for adults, park benches and tables, a small off-leash dog area, public restrooms and security at the terrain. place. The modernized park is steps from the Convention Center Station and adjacent to the New Children's Museum. Daily from 6am to 10pm. 326 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego.

