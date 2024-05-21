First, look at the nearly completed Cricket World Cup stadium in Nassau County

It was built. And next month they come for cricket. There is grass on the field and about 32,000 blue and dark gray stadium seats at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, a temporary venue on a 19-acre site at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. For eleven days from June 3, the stadium will be one of the venues for the Men's Cricket World Cup, one of the biggest international sporting events. Officials said Wednesday that the stadium was ready for game day, even as workers walked out and construction vehicles littered the muddy spots around the building. During an initial orientation at the new facility, veteran cricketers and others involved in the sport were present, along with Nassau officials, former New York Knicks star John Starks and even royalty from another globally popular sport: Usain Bolt, the legendary Olympic sprinter , who serves as an ambassador for the games. Brett Jones, the CEO of the US. cricket'sT20 USA, Inc. described Wednesday's first event at the modular stadium as “a big day.” “We have literally seen this incredible stadium grow from the ground,” Jones said. “We want to ensure that cricket in the US makes a real statement through this tournament. We know it is one of our biggest markets in the world.” There are 25,000 seats for the general public and approximately 7,000 exclusive seats. By comparison, the UBS Arena in Elmont has 18,500 seats and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum has 16,000 seats. The cricket stadium's perks include catering areas furnished with velvet sofas and faux marble coffee tables. If history is any guide, all eyes will be on Nassau as the tournament heats up. The sport's governing body, the International Cricket Council, also known as the ICC, estimated the global television audience for the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup at 1.28 billion. Nearly 4 million people signed up for an online lottery for tournament tickets in February at locations in the United States and the Caribbean. The sold-out June 9 match at Eisenhower Park Stadium with teams from India and Pakistan among the most anticipated, according to cricket officials. In March, there were approximately eight times as many registrations as available places for the competition. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman called the months spent building the stadium “a monumental undertaking.” Referring to the 1989 film “Field of Dreams,” in which actor Kevin Costner's character turned an Iowa cornfield into a baseball stadium for the ghosts of Hall of Fame players, Blakeman said, “As you can see, we built it and they will come from all sides. all over the world.” “Look at this stadium. This was something that wasn't here 90 days ago. It only happened in Nassau County because we saw the opportunity and took advantage of it,” Blakeman said. The agreement between the ICC and the province stipulates that construction, which began in February, must be completed by May 31 and demolition must be completed by July 31. ICC officials said crews will begin demolishing the stadium the day after the tournament ends. It was not immediately clear how long the deconstruction would take. It is similar to the temporary structures used at PGA golf and Formula 1 racing events that can be easily dismantled, officials say. Eisenhower Park is closed on game days. Kite Field and several picnic areas will be closed during the spring and summer, according to a flyer distributed at the park's administrative office. Corey Anderson, a New Zealand cricketer who attended Wednesday's first match, said he “would like to see this become a mainstream sport in the United States.” “I think this country is getting a taste of cricket culture and what it has to offer,” Anderson said. County officials have said there will be shuttles from Nassau Community College in an effort to reduce traffic congestion around the site and in nearby residential areas. Not everyone in Nassau supports the temporary stadium. Some critics who have spoken at public meetings around the county have noted that it takes away facilities from taxpayers who don't have access to the park during the peak months of spring and summer. Mark DeFrancesco of Oceanside, who works in live sporting event production, said he supports cricket and the tournament being held in New York but has no confidence in the plan to control traffic around Eisenhower Park. “I've been to established stadiums where there are plans to compensate for traffic, but that whole area will be congested,” DeFrancesco said. Blakeman said Wednesday that the park drew about 40,000 visitors for a Boyz IIMen concert last summer. ICC officials contacted Blakeman after plans to build a temporary stadium in the Bronx's Van Cortlandt Park stalled amid opposition from elected officials, community advocates and local cricketers who opposed playing outside during peak months transfer large tracts of public land to a private entity. .

