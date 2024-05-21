Naomi Osaka: Becoming a mother forced me to see life and tennis in a different way | Naomi Osaka

NAomi Osaka is worried. There are times, she says, when she can't stop her mind from kicking into high gear as it fixates on her future. One of her concerns in recent years has been what awaits us after tennis; she's not sure she's good at much other than the brutal treatment she can inflict on someone.

Considering the common theme of much of the conversation so far has been Osaka's growth and maturity, this revelation naturally begs the question of how she's managed to move past her tendency to overthink her future plans. She answers with a smile, without hesitation: Who said I'm past that?

Last July, Osaka, the first Asian world No. 1 singles player, four-time Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest players of her generation, gave birth to her first child, Shai. She returned to action in January after more than fifteen months away from the sport. Her pregnancy came at a difficult time; after her initial incredible success and subsequent struggles with form and mental health, she was unsure of her next step. Becoming a mother and having the time to really reconsider during the enforced absence gave me energy.

It forced me to see life in a different way, she says. I know a lot of people probably think I retired that year, but it just made me more grateful for the sport. In turn, it made me realize that there are so many opportunities outside of tennis, and I realized that I would still like to play tennis.

After seeing Osaka from some of her first days on tour, there has been a noticeable change in her behavior since her return. She seems a little more confident, more at ease with herself. Osaka agrees. The 26-year-old describes herself as mellower and more mature, even emphasizing that she tries to be more social with other players, no longer navigating the locker room with her head down and headphones permanently attached to her ears.

I do my best, try to make friends, she says. I was walking around town the other day and I found [observing people] so interesting. Everyone has their own things. I used to be in a bubble, not even really noticing or taking the time to see what the others were doing.

In addition to the countless positive things her pregnancy has brought, Osaka says it was incredibly difficult. After living the nomadic existence of a tennis player for more than a decade, coming to terms with staying at home in one place for so long was a challenge. Her pregnancy also had its challenges, from severe morning sickness to Shai's birth with a nuchal cord, with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.

Osaka returned to training a few weeks after giving birth, so determined was she that she would return to the field early this year.

Over the years, Osaka has described herself as delusional, a trait she credits with allowing her to pursue the biggest dreams even when the odds were stacked against her in her youth. “I've had this since I was little,” she says, laughing. But the people they call crazy are usually the ones doing something really spectacular.

My delusion is probably that I'm daydreaming and thinking up a scenario that I want to happen, and sometimes they do happen.

Five months after her comeback, one of Osaka's biggest challenges is tempering those so-called delusions. She sits at number 134 in the WTA rankings and number 37 in the annual WTA race, still a far cry from previous highs. Osaka was 20 when she won her first Grand Slam title by beating Serena Williams in the 2018 US Open final. Her dream scenarios usually quickly become reality. She has had to learn to be patient and accept much more gradual progress.

Naomi Osaka after beating Serena Williams in the women's final of the 2018 US Open. Photo: Julio Cortez/AP

“I'm the type of person who wants things to happen quickly, but I just understand that tennis has come such a long way and these are the best players in the world,” she says. And also looking at other mothers and how their returns have unfolded, and just appreciating the moment I'm in right now.

This period has seriously tested that perspective. At the start of the clay court season, losses piled up and drained them. Shortly after her first-round defeat at the Rouen Open last month, Osaka said she felt like a failure in her post on Threads. But she quickly deleted the message and a few weeks later, after a narrow defeat in the second round of the Madrid Open, she was extremely positive. She says she deals with her frustrations differently than her younger self.

“I definitely would have done the tennis player thing of not talking to anyone, would have been in an extremely dark hole,” she says. Now I try to openly communicate how I feel.

The biggest thing is doubt because the only way I can judge myself on my success is through wins. And if I don't have that, I feel like I'm not doing well. But I've played against some really good players, so I'm hoping the results will creep in slowly.

The early days of her journey explain much about later decisions. Osaka and her older sister Mari were introduced to tennis by their Haitian father, Leonard Franois, who was inspired by the success of Venus and Serena Williams alongside their father, Richard. While Mari and Naomi trained daily with their father, their Japanese mother, Tamaki, worked multiple jobs to barely keep her family and their finances afloat. I was extremely aware, she says, of her family problems. I often saw my mother crying.

Unlike most of her peers, Osaka's dreams were not just about the glory of winning major matches or titles. Her main goal was to earn enough money to change her family's circumstances, and especially to ensure that her mother would no longer have to work.

Once she started winning major titles and earning even bigger sums through endorsements, making her the highest annual earner in the history of women's sports, her goal was achieved. Suddenly she had no purpose anymore.

It was a lot, she says. It also shaped my personality, or my character, in a way. It also meant that once I felt like I had achieved that goal, I didn't know what else to do. So I felt a bit stuck.

As humans, I think we all have goals and once we achieve them, we don't really know what to do. But it was quite hard for me just thinking about my family. I always felt like I wasn't good at anything other than tennis. So if that was taken away from me, I didn't know what I was good at.

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2024 Madrid Open, where she lost in the second round. Photo: Miguel Reis/Sopa Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Being responsible for her family's finances, being the youngest child yet the breadwinner, also meant that there was a time when Osaka felt forced to continue her career indefinitely in order to continue making money. She has had to repair her relationship with the sport on her own terms.

Deciding to pursue her personal goals so soon after giving birth came with some sacrifices. Osaka chose not to travel with Shai for the first few months of her life, and although they have regular video calls, their separation is becoming increasingly difficult to handle.

In Australia it was very sad for me, but this time for some reason [its worse], she says calmly. I see her growing up before my eyes and I just want to reach out on the phone and hug her.

With the focus shifting to the French Open, Osaka has a lot to look forward to. After spending about five weeks without her, Osaka is reunited with her daughter in Paris while Shai makes her first international trip.

On the court, a few days after our conversation, Osaka made significant progress, reaching the fourth round in Rome with back-to-back wins over top 20 players Marta Kostyuk and Daria Kasatkina. Despite her mind's tendency to race too far ahead, the goal remains to focus on the present rather than worrying too much about the future. Her improvements have been gradual, but they are undeniable, and the work continues as she tries to return to the top.