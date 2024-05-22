Citi Field is hosting a livestream viewing party for the India-Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup match Caribbean Life





Queens, New York, USA – July 11, 2015: Met fans in line to go to Citi Field, also known as the Mets Baseball Stadium at Flushing MeadowsCorona Park in Queens (New York City). Photo via Getty Images

Sign up for our Caribbean Life email newsletter to receive news, updates and local insights straight to your inbox! Citi Field, Coca-Cola and local bottler Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages will host a livestream viewing party from Citi Field of the India-Pakistan match in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 9. Citi Field said gates will open at 9 a.m. and play will begin at 10:30 a.m. for the sold-out group stage match at Eisenhower Park in Nassau County. Due to high demand from fans in the area, Citi Field said it is hosting the ultimate Coca-Cola Cricket Watch Party and allowing local fans who cannot attend the match to participate in the experience. Citi Field said visitors will have the opportunity to watch the game on the largest video board in Major League Baseball. Attendees will be able to experience the excitement of this historic game while sitting among a crowd of fellow fans and enjoying top-rated MLB stadium food, the organization said. We are excited to partner with Coca-Cola to host this special viewing party for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup match at Citi Field, said Nikki Romolo, Vice President of Mets Events. We are always looking for new ways to widen and open up our stadium to our fans and we hope many will benefit by attending this great event. Mayra Linares-Garcia, vice president of Public Affairs and Communications at Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, said Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages is proud to support the diverse communities we serve every day and partner with the Mets to deliver this incredible experience. “We want to bring family, friends and neighbors together to share these experiences and enjoy special moments together,” she said. Admission to the event is free, and fans can get two free tickets at Mets.com/Cricket. Parking lots open at 8:30am, gates open at 9am and the game starts at 10:30am. Fans can access tickets through POS locations in the NYC area.

