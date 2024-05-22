NFL hires Stephanie Kwok as vice president of flag football: Why the league is investing in the sport

Flag football has seen rapid expansion in recent times. It has even been approved to compete in both the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Obviously, this is all great news for the NFL as it strives to maximize football's global exposure.

To that end, the league has created a new leadership position: vice president, head of flag football. On Tuesday, the NFL announced it has hired Stephanie Kwok, a Stanford alumnus and Harvard Business School graduate, for this new role overseeing flag football.

Stephanie brings a passion to exponentially expand the game that has taken the sporting world by storm and give all girls, boys, men and women the opportunity to experience the fun and values ​​of soccer, said Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of the NFL's Football Operations, in a statement.

The competition sees itself as an excellent opportunity to grow football beyond the traditional form of play.

That much was evident at the recent annual NFL meeting, where former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young, who recently helped coach his daughter's freshman girls soccer team at the Menlo School, joined his former 49ers teammate John Paye led a panel discussion aimed at introducing sports to the 2028 Olympic Games.

Now it's Kwok's job to ensure flag football continues to build momentum.

Overall, it's about getting more people playing and having more opportunities for everyone at every level, and making sure it's not just just kids, Kwok said on a Zoom call Monday. If girls want to continue playing competitively in high school, college and now the Olympics, then suddenly that's something you can see as a real ambition. It's about growing the game. There is so much interest and enthusiasm for it.

Because it is such an accessible sport. It's such an opportunity to get more people to participate deeply and connect with football. Watching a match with your family and friends is a great experience in itself. But what are other ways people can participate? How can more people experience playing football in other countries? I think flag football is a great way for people to do that.

A 2008 Stanford graduate, Kwok first developed a strong affinity for football while studying there and living in nearby San Francisco for the next three years. Her parents had both emigrated from Hong Kong. Her mother and father, Margaret and Daniel, attended Cal and Stanford, respectively.

One of their first dates was during a Big Game, the annual meeting of these two archrivals.

Kwok was born and raised in New York City after her father moved the family there for work. Her return to the West Coast for college coincided with Stanford's rise to national prominence under former coach Jim Harbaugh, who later took the 49ers job and then the Michigan job before recently returning to the NFL to manage give to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kwok vividly remembers Stanford's 24-23 win over USC in 2007, a game the Cardinal entered as 41-point underdogs.

For me, that is a defining memory of college, Kwok said. Remembering that victory, remembering everyone in the Quad celebrating afterwards.

But at the time, football wasn't an option for Kwok, who was on Stanford's varsity squash team to play himself. Unlike today, colleges did not offer an organized version of the flag game (the NAIA began to offer women's flag football in 2021 with support from the NFL).

The closest Kwok came was through club rugby, which she played during her first year on campus.

You could see that desire for something like football, Kwok said. Now there are more opportunities to play flag football in college. If there was that option, I would have done it without a doubt.

When Kwok enrolled at Harvard Business School three years later, flag football was an official option. Kwok became commissioner of the school's intramural sports program, in which she played flag football, and she carried her passion for it into post-graduate life in New York.

Outside working hours, Kwok has managed to play recreationally for up to five teams at the same time over the past ten years. She held jobs with the New York Knicks and Rangers, FanDuel and then Reforge, a career development company.

Now Kwok is landing this opportunity in the NFL. It comes about 15 years after she first applied to the league's Rotational Program as a Stanford student.

I had hopes of working in the NFL, so it's really this full-circle moment, Kwok said. It wasn't then (with the Rotation Program), but it is now.

And now is an even better time because there's an opportunity to grow flag football, to grow this game that specifically I've been able to play and that has opened a lot of community connections and doors for me. So working in the NFL is obviously great, but being able to work on flag football and increasing access to flag football is something I wish I would have had growing up when I was a little girl and being able to choose which sports I wanted to play, that's a challenge. truly a special opportunity.

(Photo: Gary McCullough / Associated Press)