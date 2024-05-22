Tennis on The Athletic: Going beyond the baseline

This article is part of the launch of comprehensive tennis coverage on The Athletic, going beyond the basics to bring you the biggest stories on and off the court. To follow the tennis vertical, click here.

Transition used to be the core of tennis. The development and resulting dominance of serve-and-volley meant that moving from the baseline to the net and transitioning forward was an essential skill. To name just a few: Elizabeth Ryan; Jack Kramer; Pancho Gonzales; Rod Laver; Margaretha Hof; John McEnroe; Stefan Edberg; Martina Navratilova; Piet Sampras

Tim Henman. Look, I'm British. Allow it.

Then a new style emerged, aided later by slower hard courts, faster clay courts and bouncy grass at Wimbledon, and strings, rackets and balls from another world. (If you think this is a conspiracy to remake tennis, consider that Gonzales was so dominant in the 1950s that they remade the rules of the sport three times to try to give people a chance. But that's another story times more.)

Baseliners took over, moving the sport to the back of the court in every sense and redefining what it meant to play tennis at the elite level.



Serena Williams wins her first Grand Slam title in 1999 (Clive Brunskill/Allsport)

Nadal, Federer, Djokovic. Evert, Graf, Williams (S), Williams (F).

In 2024, transition will be back in fashion, both on and off the field.

GO DEEPER Serena Williams – analyzes the barely credible data that explains her genius

As tennis reckons with the retirement and decline of its most brilliant and famous players, with an internal struggle to reshape its structure and with an eleven-month season that makes it a global spectacle and a confusing injury factory all in one, The Athletics makes a transition in itself: it takes you beyond the baseline and into the heart of tennis.

Alongside the fantastic Matthew Futterman, former Tottenham Hotspur correspondent Charlie Eccleshare is a key figure in the famous Football Cliches podcast, and a tennis writer during his time at the Daily Telegraph. There's no changing the brilliant coverage the two have brought you so far, from exclusive insights into how players watch their own games and breaking news stories about the battle for control of the sport, to in-depth profiles of the greats and scouting the rising stars .

There's only more to come, with even more attention to the human importance and cultural impact of tennis where it intersects with politics, law, business, money, fashion, art, culture and film.

GO DEEPER Netflix and tennis: why did Break Point fail?



World number 2 Jannik Sinner won his first Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Did you know there is a movie called Challengers? Quite good.

Matt and Charlie will also continue to ask tough questions. Whether it's the inequality on the court, players being able to go to the court despite a lawsuit, or lawsuits by players against tennis associations, they will not hesitate to seek the truth and help people tennis, the world, net as easy to understand as tennis, the world. sport.

The tennis coverage will extend far, far beyond the four Grand Slams and major tournaments, but the coverage of those events will bring you every big moment, and everything they mean once the trophies are lifted and the stadiums empty. At the French Open, which starts in earnest next week, you'll be able to see live coverage of the biggest moments, and the live colors that make a Grand Slam tournament so special.

In addition to the showpieces, we have already launched a tennis briefing on Monday, intended to tell you the story behind the stories of the past week on and off the court. Data and beautiful visualizations will be at the heart of our coverage, explaining the mechanics, mileage and statistics behind the visceral experience of a Carlos Alcaraz forehand, a Coco Gauff backhand, a gossamer drop shot or a flying service, from the top of the game for the Challenger tours.

For starters, we asked a host of top executives what it's like to play Rafael Nadal on clay, exploring everything from prize money and scheduling to dress codes and the best-of-five debate that tennis is failing women.

There's much, much more to come: this week, this season and beyond.

GO DEEPER Tennis briefing: Djokovic water bottle conspiracy? Overeager referees? Why so many injuries?

That's what brings me, James Hansen, and editor-in-chief for tennis, to it The Athletics. I grew up during Henman's many Grand Slam heartbreaks, playing with my parents on courts in a public park. My most vivid tennis memory, however, is not about tennis at all: coming back from a cricket match in the car, and hearing a voice come over the radio explaining how a young Swiss with a ponytail, an attitude and a… with a backhand that had just won Wimbledon for the first time.

In the years that followed, I was hooked: watching the Williams sisters exert their control, watching Martina Hingis, Justine Henin, and Maria Sharapova try to fend them (and themselves) off as they struggle to get through the darkness of a summer evening and watching the flash. of balls when Rafael Nadal collapsed on the grass in 2008 and stared with both inevitability and disbelief when Andy Murray broke the Wimbledon curse in 2013.

So much more has happened since then and there is so much more to come.



Murray on his way to the Wimbledon title in 2013 (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

I'm a club tennis player and doubles captain, and I want to show you amateur players and fans more about how the dizzying heights of the sport we all love connect back to a hit on the local court. My editorial background is in restaurant journalism and appears to be the ideal sounding board for my and The Athleticss vision of tennis.

We watch tennis with our eyes and experience it through sensations and emotions. Open-mouthed awe, hair standing on end, joy and desolation, relief and revelation, but there is so much more that conspires to produce all those moments, hours of practice, months of preparation and years of history. The same relationship applies to food and restaurants. What we taste is only a small part of the story. In tennis, what we're watching is both the beginning and the end, just like what we're all here for.

So, what are you going to see? The athletics?

GO DEEPER The life of a Wimbledon ball kid: from January trials to Center Court finals

Stars are born, some we know and some we don't. The rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinners is already in full force; Iga Swiatek's bloodless efficient dominance has set a milestone for Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina, with the quartet shaping up to be a serious rivalry in 2024. What about Dino Prizmic, Ben Shelton, Jakub Mensik, Arthur Fils? What about Mirra Andreeva, Zheng Qinwen, Marta Kostyuk, Emma Navarro?



Swiatek has cemented her dominance on the WTA Tour (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

By the time these names make their Grand Slam deep runs and win their titles, the sport of tennis they know today could have changed before their eyes. The Grand Slams, ATP and WTA tours are locked in a battle for control, the impact of which is unknown for players at the top and for the hundreds of others whose livelihoods are already strained by their dedication to one of the world's cruelest sports . A Premier Tour might make the schedule more manageable, but it would also make tennis a primarily English-speaking activity. Saudi Arabia, a country with a terrible human rights record where homosexuality is punishable by death, wants to be a standard-bearer for the sport. The one place where both sides really agree? Tennis is broken and needs to be fixed.

Who are the junior players with, at colleges and academies, tennis centers and on public courts? their parents, who will appear in this broken hall of mirrors, and what on earth do they think about the sport they want to make their lives? What does it mean to make a life-changing decision: turn pro or go to college, change sports or country in just one or two points, in just one set, in just one match?

Stars die too. Rafael Nadal is in a dance between fitness and pride; Andy Murray continues to deliver in every respect; Novak Djokovic finally and quietly but no less inevitably shows that time is passing even for him. The new pension rules, the impossible (?) art of a gracious comeback, the farewell and victory laps and the tears, it will all be there.



Nadal's mark on tennis is indelible (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

In men's and women's tennis, so many players who at another time might have been the people with the trophies and checks in envelopes are reckoning with the misfortune of birth. There's a group of gentlemen players sitting between three of the best of all time and two who will likely follow them, wondering when exactly it would be their turn. There are a number of female players on tour whose winners are usually a little less predictable and ask what to do against a world number 1 who can complete 37 match streaks if she wants to, and a number 2, 3 and 4 who looking dead, determined to stop her whenever they can. What is the psychological impact of being in the top 10 people in your sport in the world, but possibly never winning one of the biggest titles?

The past twenty years have been among the greatest in the history of the sport. They have also irreparably distorted what greatness is, what it looks like, and what we expect from those gifted and charged with it. So we're going to look both back and forward to bring back the names, similarities and moments that may have been lost or forgotten, or that are needed to contextualize everything that's happening here and now. After all, what does it mean to talk so breathlessly about a phenomenon in 2024 and beyond, without remembering that Monica Seles had eight Grand Slam titles at the age of nineteen?

We don't yet know exactly what that has done to tennis, the players and the fans. But we will discover it together with you, and we will be there for it.

Welcome to Tennis on The Athletics. We're so glad you're here and we want to know what you want to see. Tell us in the comments.

(Top photos: Getty; Robert Prange/Frey/TPN; Matthew Stockman/Getty Images; Design: Dan Goldfarb)