Sports camp: 125 children sharpen their skills in the Tarang sports camp | Nagpur News







The Tarang Foundation, which promotes sports, especially among underprivileged children, has taken up this project with the help of NU director of physical education and sports Sharad Suryavanshi and coaches Sayali Waghmare (athletics), Jayendra Dhole (badminton), Devyani Donge (yoga ), Vijay Ghichare (martial arts), Yuga Chhetri (gymnastics), Smita Bhakre (basketball) and Deepak Kanetkar (table tennis). The effort is to identify sports talent and provide training to groom future champions.

The camp registered 75 students on its opening day and the number has since increased to 125 as registrations continue. Children between the ages of 5 and 15 can try out different sports at the best sports facilities the city has to offer.

The camp, which will also feature discussions on sports injuries and nutrition, was inaugurated by Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association Secretary Ashutosh Potnis in the presence of Sharad Suryavanshi, Tarang Foundation officials Barkha Mathur, Sadhana Jha and Dr Rajashri Khot.

