



The Washington women's rowing team will compete in the 2024 NCAA Championships from May 31 to June 2 in Bethel, Ohio, as the NCAA today announced the 22-team field for the regatta. The Huskies, head coach under eight years Yasmin Farooq earned the No. 10 seed in the first varsity eight, the No. 7 seed in the second eight and the No. 8 seed in the varsity four. The heats, which will be held on the first day (Friday, May 31), will be organized based on those placements. Here is the schedule for Washington: Friday May 31, Heats 10:00 AM ET/7:00 PM PT Varsity Eight, heat two

Lanes 1-5: Northeast, Washington, Stanford, Yale, Virginia 10:48 a.m. ET/7:48 a.m. PT Second Varsity Eight, heat two

Lanes 1-5: Boston U, Michigan, Tennessee, Washington, Duke 11:24 a.m. ET/8:24 a.m. PT Varsity Four, heat one

Lanes 1-5: Syracuse, Ohio State, Stanford, Washington, Gonzaga The semifinals are Saturday, June 1, starting at 8:12 a.m. ET and ending at 10:24 a.m. ET. The Grand Finals are scheduled for Sunday, June 2 at (all times ET) 9:36 AM (V4+), 10:00 AM (2V8+) and 10:24 AM (V8+). Schedules are subject to change, and often do. Washington will compete in NCAAs for the 27th time in the event's 27-year history (there was, of course, no NCAA regatta in 2020). Only UW, Brown and Princeton have earned invitations to all 27 championships. Last year, Washington finished second overall at the NCAA Championships, finishing second to first-place Stanford in both the first and second round of 16, and second in the fours petite final (eighth place overall). The Huskies finished fourth in 2022, and tied for first in 2021 (UW finished third after tiebreakers were deployed). Washington has won the NCAA team championship five times, winning all three major finals in both 2017 and 2019 (the only team to ever do that even once, let alone twice), while also winning the crown won in 1997 (the first year of the NCAA). regatta), 1998 and 2001. This year, for the first time ever, the NCAA Championships will be held at Harsha Lake in Bethel, Ohio, near Cincinnati. Harsha Lake was regularly home to national championship regattas, for men and women, prior to the sport's sponsorship by the NCAA. At NCAAs, each participating team races a first varsity eight, a second varsity eight and a varsity four. Points are awarded for placing in each of these three races (66 for first place in the varsity eight, 44 for first place in the second varsity eight and 22 for first place in the third varsity four) and the overall points champion wins the NCAA crown. Here is the full field for this year's NCAA Women's Rowing Championships (in varsity eight seeding order): 1.Texas

2.Stanford

3. Princeton

4.Tennessee

5. California

6.Pennsylvania

7. Jale

8. Syracuse

9. Brown

10.Washington

11.Michigan

12.Indiana

13. Ohio State

14. Rutgers

15.Virginia

16. Duke

17. Gonzaga

18. Northeast

19. Boston U

20. Rhode Island

21. SMU

22.Jacksonville

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gohuskies.com/news/2024/5/21/womens-rowing-huskies-earn-27th-straight-ncaa-championships-invite.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos