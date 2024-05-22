Sports
A new look for Linebacker U.
Penn States' linebacker corps has a new look. Standout Abdul Carter will be on the defensive end, while tough outside linebacker Curtis Jacobs is headed to the NFL after signing an undrafted free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, there are still some household names leading the pack, while a breakout 2023 freshman is firmly in the fold. First-year defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tom Allen has a talented but somewhat inexperienced group whose lineup could also change next season. Linebackers are next in the Penn State position breakdown series.
The storyline
Allen must make up for 98 tackles (14.5 for loss) and seven sacks from 2023 with the loss of Jacobs and trade for Carter, who will still play situational linebacker next season. These two have been at the top of Penn States' defensive rankings since the beginning of their respective Nittany Lion careers, and replacing them won't be easy.
Kobe King has developed into a fine leader at middle linebacker, while Dom DeLuca has been a solid option since going from walk-on to scholarship contributor. Tony Rojas, the top freshman on last year's defense, is the player to watch as he has the duty to replace Carter's contributions.
RELATED: Defensive coordinator Tom Allen says “Defensive is where my heart is”
The Alphas
Two years ago, King was involved in a battle with Tyler Elsdon for the starting middle linebacker spot, which Elsdon ultimately won. But in his second season, King found more consistency and comfort in Manny Diaz's defense and by the end of the year he became the favorite Mike. In 2023, there was little doubt about King's starting spot as he finished second on the team with 59 tackles, six of which were for loss. He is a power forward who is adept at clogging running lanes and has developed a powerful voice in the locker room.
Rojas can and should be a star in Allen's defense. He made 22 tackles while appearing in all 13 games as a freshman. His big announcement to the Big Ten came at Maryland, where he recorded an interception and forced a fumble on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter. Rojas has gained 40-45 pounds since arriving on campus last January, without sacrificing much, if any, speed and agility.
The player you don't know yet
Redshirt freshman Kaveion Keys played in two games last season but made notable contributions on the development teams. Strength coach Chuck Losey called out Keys, who parlayed his redshirt year into a pair of developmental awards on defense and special teams. The former North Carolina commit, who transferred to Penn State late in the recruiting process, said he was a late bloomer in high school but has one distinguishing factor: speed. It's something defensive coordinator Tom Allen certainly noticed when trying to recruit him to Indiana.
RELATED: James Franklin Takes Penn State's 'Retain the Roar' NIL Pitch to Fans
The problems with the position
A major issue is depth, which was exacerbated by the spring injury of redshirt sophomore Keon Wylie (as first reported by Blue-White Illustrated). Besides King, Elsdon and DeLuca, Penn State doesn't have a linebacker who has played starter-type snaps. Rojas saw a lot of time, but there will likely be growing pains as he steps into the spotlight. And now that Wylie will be out for quite some time, as BWI reported, the depth will be further tested.
Penn State may need one or two young names with reasonable contributions. However, a mitigating factor will be the nature of the defense. Penn State will play more 4-2-5 formations, with the new Lion position starting in the secondary to help alleviate the lack of linebacker depth. Carter's positional flexibility will also help.
Can Penn State win the Big Ten with this position group?
It has yet to be determined. The top of the group has the potential to be excellent. King has grown as a middle linebacker and the program eagerly awaits Roja's first opportunity to become a starter. Penn State knows what to expect from DeLuca and Elsdon. The Nittany Lions' ability to perform well in the conference with this group depends on 1) staying healthy and 2) finding contributors beyond the top four.
The Penn State Football 2024 Prediction Series
Lingering questions at wide receiver
A secondary ready to fly
How the defense line will crack again
A game-changer returns at tight end
An important season for the running backs
Why we should talk more about special teams
Reshaping Penn State's best offensive line since the 1990s
How offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki was able to deploy his quarterbacks
Max Ralph is a senior at Penn State studying Broadcast Journalism with minors in Sports Studies and Japanese. He previously covered Penn State football for two years at The Daily Collegian and has reported for the Associated Press and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Follow him on Twitter (X) @maxralph_ and Instagram @mralph_59.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/pennstate/football/penn-state-football-2024-forecast-a-new-look-for-linebacker-u-01hy4n1rm9e7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The 'Midnight Run' actor was 86
- A new look for Linebacker U.
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Are central banks poised to become centers of crypto innovation?
- Bollywood House | Zero point
- Garden Gala – FHCtoday.com
- Homes evacuated in Italy after the strongest earthquake in 40 years near a massive volcano Italy
- Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau on how the show challenged her to be bold; Call for more diverse roles for trans people in Hollywood
- Invasion of wild crickets could be a consequence of years of drought
- Local nonprofit Purple Mire celebrates 10 years of steering innovation
- Study finds link between ultra-processed foods and cardiometabolic risks in children
- Actor Taye Diggs talks caring for his sister with schizophrenia