It's time to clamor for hoops and hockey





Opinion editor's note: Editors represent the views of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently of the newsroom. During Sunday's chaotic conclusion to the 2024 parliamentary session, vibrant unity briefly replaced hateful divisions among lawmakers. The reason? News of the Minnesota Timberwolves' gritty Game 7 comeback win over the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs, which sparked spontaneous bipartisanship applause from lawmakers from all parts of the state. The accolades have resonated across Minnesota and increasingly across the country as the long-struggling team reaches the Western Conference finals for the second time in an often tumultuous, even torturous, 35-year run. competition achieved. The Wolves, as most fans now know, are led by stars with their own animal nicknames: Ant (Anthony Edwards) and KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns), as well as others with cat-like speed, from Rudy Gobert (the NBA defensive player) . the year) and Mike Conley (league Teammate of the Year), as well as an excellent supporting cast that includes Jaden McDaniels and the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid. An off-court accolade also testifies to the team's impact on the community: Towns received the league's Social Justice Champion Award for upholding the NBA's “decades-long values ​​of equality, respect and inclusivity.” And yes, we will acknowledge that the team's No. 1 fan is probably its owner, Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune. These standouts on and off the court will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center in Minneapolis. On Friday, when Game 2 takes place, a Twins game at nearby Target Field will mean downtown will really jump, with the crowds just the latest indicator that the post-pandemic recovery According to a recent report from the University of Toronto, top rates are on the rise in North America. And the rebound can be amplified by basketball fans during a longer playoff run (although, like most, we prefer a four-game sweep through the NBA Finals). Among those returning to the Twin Cities is Charles Barkley, the former NBA star turned analyst, who was encouraged to visit in a live postgame interview with Edwards. Well, more than encouraged actually. Rather, dedicated, in a colorful colloquialism that immediately became a meme and a viral message on social media that was even invoked by Explore Minnesota, the state tourism agency. While the Wolves seem to be unofficially turning Minnesota into the state of basketball, officially it is still the state of hockey. And fittingly, a local team is even deeper into the playoffs, all the way to the finals. PWHL Minnesota, our team in the Professional Women's Hockey League, was a resounding success in its first year. Filled with homegrown stars like former Gopher greats Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise (the league's overall first draft pick) and Maddie Rooney (the Olympian, University of Minnesota Duluth and Andover High School goalie), the team will have so many Minnesota ties try to play the Boston PWHL team in the second finals game on Tuesday night. Game 3 of the best-of-five series will be played Friday at the Xcel Energy Center, possibly followed by a Game 4 on Sunday. Unlike the Timberwolves' decades in the wilderness, it was only a late-season slip that marred Minnesota's season. But like the basketball team, the hockey team rallied in the first round of the playoffs, beating Toronto three times in a row to advance to the finals. And like Towns and the Wolves, the Minnesota PWHL team is full of players who are rooted in the community, especially for a generation of girls who now aspire to play professional hockey. Like all institutions, professional sports has its shortcomings. But our professional teams have the unique power to bring us together, which in an increasingly divided society is something to cry about in the days ahead, especially at Target Center and the Xcel Energy Center.

