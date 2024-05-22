The students of St. Pat organize the second Relay For Life at school





Students from St. Patrick High School did their part in the fight against cancer on May 17. The Relay for Life' was held in support of research by the Canadian Cancer Society. It was also a chance to celebrate the hard work and dedication of those who came together to raise money. This year, the students set a fundraising goal of $15,000 and are close to meeting it. Last year the school managed to raise about $17,000. Donations from Hair Lounge, Co-op and Territorial Beverages made the evening run a little smoother. The event has become more organized in its second year, with a committee of nine students in charge. The students' familiarity with last year's event also contributed to a smoother process. It was very similar to last year and we tried to make it an annual thing at St. Pats, said Audrey Debogorski, co-chair of Relay for Life. The school is the only one in the NWT to participate in such an event. The evening was also a chance to pay tribute to those living with cancer, those who have recovered and those who have succumbed to the disease. Debogorski shared her own personal experience with losing her grandfather to cancer during the pandemic and says it is important to her to support those who may need help during difficult times. The event included activities such as table tennis, karaoke, a concert and more, as well as running in support of the survivors at the school gym. Student Rijwal Kadel did his part by shaving off his hair, mirroring many of those who lose their hair during treatment. “I feel great, and I wanted to participate in this event,” he said. Keri Peach, a cancer survivor herself, said she was grateful to the students who organized the evening. Peach was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 while living in Nova Scotia. After undergoing a lumpectomy and radiation, she decided to move to Yellowknife. She works as a program support teacher at the NJ Macpherson School. Having cancer really makes you rethink your life choices, and I was in a place where I wasn't happy with how I felt, and I really needed a big change, she said. Looking to the future, Peach is currently taking medication to help prevent a relapse, but she is taking matters into her own hands. She plans to undergo a double mastectomy in the coming year, which virtually eliminates the possibility of her developing breast cancer again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nnsl.com/news/st-pats-students-host-second-relay-for-life-at-school-7361979 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos