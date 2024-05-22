Four teams selected for NCAA rowing championship





Complete list of selections and seeds ROSEMONT, Ill. Four Big Ten teams have been selected to participate in the 2024 NCAA Rowing Championship, the organization announced Tuesday. Michigan earned automatic conference qualification after winning the Big Ten Championships on Sunday, while Indiana, Ohio State and Rutgers were at-large selections for the 22-team regatta. The championship will be held May 31 and June 2 at East Fork/Harsha Lake in Bethel, Ohio and will be broadcast live on NCAA.com. For the second year in a row, the Big Ten earned four bids, the most since five teams participated in the 2019 NCAA Championship. The Big Ten leads the Ivy League for the most of any conference entering this year's event participates. Teams competing in the NCAA Championship must field two boats of eight rowers (I Eights and II Eights) and one boat of four rowers (Fours), with all 22 boats placed in four heats. Michigan will make its 16th consecutive NCAA Championship appearance and 25th overall after claiming its ninth Big Ten title. The Wolverines have placed in the top five in 11 of their previous 22 appearances, including three of the past six seasons, with a school-best second-place finish in both 2001 and 2012. Michigan is ranked No. 11 in the I Eights, No. 10 in the II Eights and No. 6 in the Fours heading into the NCAA regatta. Indiana is back in the NCAA Championship for a second straight year and will make its eighth appearance in the championship regatta after finishing with a second-place finish at last week's Big Ten Championship, a program record. Looking for the program's first top-10 finish, the Hoosiers are ranked No. 12 in the I and II Eights, while checking in at No. 14 in the Fours. Ohio State earned its 24th consecutive NCAA Championship appearance and owned seven individual boat titles and 21 top-10 finishes as a team. The Buckeyes claimed three NCAA championships (2013, 2014, 2015) and finished second in 2016. Ohio State is the No. 13 seed in the I and II Eights and No. 9 seed in the Fours of this year's NCAA finals . Rutgers is on its way to its fifth consecutive NCAA championship and earned a third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships last weekend, its highest finish at the conference regatta under head coach Justin Price. The Scarlet Knights are seeded No. 14 in the I Eights, No. 11 in the II Eights and No. 13 in the Fours for NCAA competition. Since the Big Ten first sponsored rowing as a conference sport in 2000, the conference has won three NCAA team titles (Ohio States crowns from 2013 to 2015). Big Ten crews have won ten individual NCAA championships since 2000. Ohio State has seven of those titles, including three in the I Eights (2014-16), two in the II Eights (2013-14) and two in the Fours (2012-13) . The additional NCAA individual conference crowns belong to Michigan (2001, 2012) and Minnesota (2007) in the II Eights.

