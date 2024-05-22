'2 Days of Joy': The tournament celebrates the growing popularity of cricket in the Yukon

An acrobatic throw precedes a reverberating connection with a flat wooden paddle. Cheers erupt from the spectators as a ball floats through the air, chased by players in full uniform.

That was the scene last weekend on a Whitehorse soccer field, where dozens of players took part in a cricket tournament.

The sport has been practiced in the Yukon since at least the early 20th century. After a long hiatus, it returned to the Yukon around 2015.

This is now the second year that a formal tournament has been held by an official organization: the Yukon Cricket Association.

In just one year, the number of visitors to the event has more than doubled. On Saturday and Sunday, more than a hundred people came to the field at Christ the King Elementary School to watch or play the event.

The tournament was held Saturday and Sunday on the field at Christ the King Elementary School. (Caitrin Pilkington/CBC)

Aashique Shaikh was the main organizer. It was far from the first time he had helped organize tournaments for the Indian Premier League, as well as his own league in Dubai, before moving to the Yukon.

One day in Whitehorse he heard from a colleague about a small group meeting to play cricket. He asked if they would be interested in taking things to the next level.

Shaikh says organizing the weekend tournament took months of work on top of his full-time job and came with many challenges.

“We have very limited resources in the North, in terms of sporting goods,” he said.

Aashique Shaikh was the main organizer of the tournament. (Caitrin Pilkington/CBC)

He says he greatly appreciated the support from sponsors and volunteers, as keeping the budget and entry fee for players low was a high priority given the target group.

“Most of the people who play here are working class people,” Shaikh said. “They are immigrants and they are usually very busy working.”

But Shaikh did not cut corners and worked hard to make the tournament a professional-level event. Cricket bats, balls and other equipment, as well as uniforms, were shipped directly from India. He acquired medals for all players and gold-plated trophies to hand out to the first and second place teams.

“I wanted to give them two days of joy,” he said. “I want to see the boys happy.”

Whitehorse Strikers captain Raman Kumar will hoist the winning trophy on Sunday. (Caitrin Pilkington/CBC)

Raman Kumar was team captain of the Whitehorse Strikers and led his team to victory on Sunday. He played cricket in India for many years before moving to the Yukon.

“Cricket is like hockey here in Canada,” he said. “It's huge in India, really competitive there.”

Kumar hopes to help build a Yukon team that can compete with other provinces.

Amanpreet Singh is a board member of the Yukon Cricket Association. He says the organization is in discussions with Cricket Canada to find more ways to grow the sport in the area.

Singh is also team captain of the Whitehorse Kings.

He says when he first moved to the Yukon, he and his roommates started a small team on WhatsApp. Now that group has grown to 160 members.

“We are very happy about it because we love this game so much,” he said.

Singh has been in Canada for eight years, but this is his first time participating in a cricket tournament.

Stephen Masih accepts the award for best batsman with his son in his arms. (Caitrin Pilkington/CBC)

“I'm from India and India is all about cricket. People follow it like crazy. So I missed it a lot when I was studying in Toronto,” Singh said.

In the five years he lived in Toronto and BC, he says he didn't play a single game of cricket. Since moving to the Yukon, Singh has been playing almost every day.

“Now it feels like home,” he said of the Yukon. “I was talking to my friend on the phone and he said, 'When are you moving back to Toronto?' And I said, 'I'm not coming back.'”

Shaikh and Singh are both hoping for more diversity and more community members showing up on the field and cheering from the sidelines. The organization hopes to organize a number of events this summer.

“If they come and support us, they will have a great time because it is really competitive cricket,” Singh said.

“There's a food truck here, so they can come, they can sit and enjoy the weather, watch the game, get Indian food and learn what cricket is.”