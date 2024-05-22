Sports
'2 Days of Joy': The tournament celebrates the growing popularity of cricket in the Yukon
An acrobatic throw precedes a reverberating connection with a flat wooden paddle. Cheers erupt from the spectators as a ball floats through the air, chased by players in full uniform.
That was the scene last weekend on a Whitehorse soccer field, where dozens of players took part in a cricket tournament.
The sport has been practiced in the Yukon since at least the early 20th century. After a long hiatus, it returned to the Yukon around 2015.
This is now the second year that a formal tournament has been held by an official organization: the Yukon Cricket Association.
In just one year, the number of visitors to the event has more than doubled. On Saturday and Sunday, more than a hundred people came to the field at Christ the King Elementary School to watch or play the event.
Aashique Shaikh was the main organizer. It was far from the first time he had helped organize tournaments for the Indian Premier League, as well as his own league in Dubai, before moving to the Yukon.
One day in Whitehorse he heard from a colleague about a small group meeting to play cricket. He asked if they would be interested in taking things to the next level.
Shaikh says organizing the weekend tournament took months of work on top of his full-time job and came with many challenges.
“We have very limited resources in the North, in terms of sporting goods,” he said.
He says he greatly appreciated the support from sponsors and volunteers, as keeping the budget and entry fee for players low was a high priority given the target group.
“Most of the people who play here are working class people,” Shaikh said. “They are immigrants and they are usually very busy working.”
But Shaikh did not cut corners and worked hard to make the tournament a professional-level event. Cricket bats, balls and other equipment, as well as uniforms, were shipped directly from India. He acquired medals for all players and gold-plated trophies to hand out to the first and second place teams.
“I wanted to give them two days of joy,” he said. “I want to see the boys happy.”
Raman Kumar was team captain of the Whitehorse Strikers and led his team to victory on Sunday. He played cricket in India for many years before moving to the Yukon.
“Cricket is like hockey here in Canada,” he said. “It's huge in India, really competitive there.”
Kumar hopes to help build a Yukon team that can compete with other provinces.
Amanpreet Singh is a board member of the Yukon Cricket Association. He says the organization is in discussions with Cricket Canada to find more ways to grow the sport in the area.
Singh is also team captain of the Whitehorse Kings.
He says when he first moved to the Yukon, he and his roommates started a small team on WhatsApp. Now that group has grown to 160 members.
“We are very happy about it because we love this game so much,” he said.
Singh has been in Canada for eight years, but this is his first time participating in a cricket tournament.
“I'm from India and India is all about cricket. People follow it like crazy. So I missed it a lot when I was studying in Toronto,” Singh said.
In the five years he lived in Toronto and BC, he says he didn't play a single game of cricket. Since moving to the Yukon, Singh has been playing almost every day.
“Now it feels like home,” he said of the Yukon. “I was talking to my friend on the phone and he said, 'When are you moving back to Toronto?' And I said, 'I'm not coming back.'”
Shaikh and Singh are both hoping for more diversity and more community members showing up on the field and cheering from the sidelines. The organization hopes to organize a number of events this summer.
“If they come and support us, they will have a great time because it is really competitive cricket,” Singh said.
“There's a food truck here, so they can come, they can sit and enjoy the weather, watch the game, get Indian food and learn what cricket is.”
Yukon morning6:33The Yukon Cricket Association has completed its second major tournament in Whitehorse
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/whitehorse-annual-cricket-tournament-1.7210594
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Death of Matthew Perry under investigation in connection with the presence of ketamine in the actor's blood
- '2 Days of Joy': The tournament celebrates the growing popularity of cricket in the Yukon
- Italian women imprisoned, hundreds of residents evacuated after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake in southern Italy
- Defense rests at Trump criminal trial without him testifying
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally today at Delhi's Dwarka: Check traffic police advisory | Latest News Delhi
- Chinese, Iranian and Russian gangs are attacking drinking water in the United States and authorities are alarmed.
- Four teams selected for NCAA rowing championship
- Former model accuses Diddy of 2003 sexual assault in lawsuit
- Bolton says ICC actions show it is 'not bound by the rule of law itself'
- Three years of pain: how inflation drove Britain's cost-of-living crisis | inflation
- Vidya Srinivasan has the toughest job in advertising
- Two arrests have been made following the assault of “90210” actor Ian Ziering in Hollywood last December, according to the LAPD