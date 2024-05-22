Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is a nasty piece of early fantasy football play





Stylistically, Isiah Pacheco is an almost perfect football player. Few running backs in today's NFL offer this special blend of reckless brutality and breathtaking elusiveness. If you don't enjoy watching this gentleman run the ball, then the game itself probably isn't for you: Last year, Pacheco averaged 84.2 scrimmage yards per week and 5.0 yards per touch while reaching the end zone nine times in 14 games. He also caught 44 passes on 49 targets, demonstrating a skill rarely seen in his rookie season. When the playoffs arrived, Pacheco reminded us that he was essentially built in a laboratory for January football. In Kansas City's four-game Super Bowl run, he delivered at least 82 yards each week, making three home visits and catching a dozen balls on as many targets. Trying to tackle Pacheco in any conditions seems like a no-fun experience, but it's just an absolute nightmare in sub-zero conditions: So far, the only move Kansas City has made to bounce back this season has been to re-sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire, so it seems pretty clear that Pacheco is firmly established as the team's primary runner. Last year, he processed 20 or more touches in seven of his last nine games, including the postseason. The Chiefs don't plan to add anyone who could potentially be a serious challenger to Pacheco's workload, as anyone who could fit that description has ended up elsewhere. In short, we're talking about a dynamic 25-year-old returning to an elite offense a player that the internet loved from the start and yet, for whatever reason, his 2024 draft cost is shockingly reasonable. It's wild. He is a screaming value. Pacheco is went off the board in the 1940s in the first best ball leaguesan ADP he is going to crush. It's not like this is a running back who is a pure product of team context, just for the record. Eye tests and advanced statistics agree: Pacheco is pretty good. He averaged 3.04 yards after contact per attempt last season, forced 37 missed tackles (the same as James Cook, more than Saquon Barkley) and 11 of his rush attempts went for 15 or more yards. He's also caught on 90.5% of his targets over two NFL seasons, so again, we're not dealing with Shonn Greene here. Pacheco is approved for use on any down, in any situation. If you believe that KC remains a top team with a top attack and not believe that CEH will be an equal partner on a backfield committee, then you should be outraged by the lack of respect for Pacheco in the best ball circles right now. To me, he's a first-round fantasy talent available for a third- or fourth-round pick. This is the kind of player who can legitimately win leagues for his managers. None of us should be surprised if he totals 1,500 yards and 15 scores. Pacheco is simply a great back in an ideal situation and scandalously underrated.

