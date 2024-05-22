Stars heading to Paris emerge in the West and Central Asia Qualifying Tournament

After three days of exciting competitions at the West and Central Asia Qualifying Tournaments, four athletes (two men and two women) have secured their places* at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In West Asia, 28 players, 18 men and 11 women, took part in the qualifying event in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq. Jordan's Zaid Yaman Abo and Lebanon's Mariana Sahakian secured the two tickets to Paris.

Players from Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar and Syria converged on the mountainous city of Sulaymaniyah. Despite not being considered a top seed, Jordan's Abo started his journey to Paris from the group stage and advanced to the final, where he defeated one of the top seeds, Bahrain's Rashed Rashed, 4–1 (11–2, 11 -2, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8) to secure the only ticket in the men's singles.

In the women's singles, Lebanon's Sahakian suffered a 4-1 defeat to Syria's Hend Zaza in the group stage, but this did not stop her from advancing to the knockout stages as second in Group 2 behind the Syrian.

Sahakian started her race to Paris in the quarterfinals, where she defeated Jordan's Bara Al-Wedian 4-0. She then dominated her compatriot Maryam Aliali 4-2 in the semi-finals. She avenged her group loss against Syria's Zaza with a 4-1 (11-3, 6-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-9) victory to secure the only ticket in the women's singles.

The Jordanian Abo described his qualification as great. It is an amazing feeling, and I am so proud to be the first senior Jordan player to participate in the table tennis event at the Olympic Games and also represent my country, he said.

Abo, coached by his father, has increased the number of Jordanians heading to Paris, joining the quartet of Juliana Al-Sadiq, Rama Abu Al-Rub, Zaid Mustafa and Saleh Al-Sharbati in taekwondo; Obada Al-Kasba in boxing; and Ahmed Abu Al-Saud in gymnastics.

An excited Sahakian, who will be making her second appearance at the Olympic Games after her debut at Rio 2016 in Brazil, said: I am so happy and excited to be participating in the Olympic Games again. This has been my dream; it has become reality.”

In the Central Asian Region Qualifier in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Iranian duo Nima Alamian and Neda Shahsavari emerged victorious to seal their place in Paris ahead of players from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Despite losing 4-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-8, 11-4) to Uzbekistan's Zokhid Kenyaev in the group stage, Alamian made his way to the semi-finals, where he faced top seed Kirill Gerassimenko from Kazakhstan. . The Iranian showed class with a 4-2 (11-5, 12-10, 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9) victory to set up a final match against his brother, Noshad Alamiyan.

The younger Alamian edged his sibling with a convincing 4-1 (11-4, 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7) victory to clinch the only ticket in the men's singles, earning him qualified for his third appearance at the Olympic Games.

In women's singles, Shahsavari was undefeated from the group stage to advance to the semi-finals, where she was tested by her compatriot Mahshid Ashtari. She triumphed in an explosive match with a 4-3 (9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9) victory. In the final decisive match, Shahsavari collided with Sarvinoz Mirkadirova of Kazakhstan. The encounter was tense, with both players aiming for victory, but in the end the Iranian won 4-3 (4-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-9, 14-12, 11-13, 13-11 ). securing her third ticket for the Olympic Games to Paris.

For Alamian, securing a place at his third Olympic Games was a great feeling. It will be my third participation in the Olympic Games. Even though I lost my first match in the group stage, I am now happy that I qualified for the Olympics after beating my brother in the final. It was indeed a proud moment with great feelings. I will definitely prepare well for Paris, and I have to thank my coach, Mr. Jamil, and my team, because we all did our best, Alamian said.

Shahsavari believes this may be her last Olympics, but she plans to enjoy her stay in Paris. I am so happy and excited as this is my third Olympic Games. I enjoyed my game and tried to play naturally. I am enjoying this moment as this may be my last Olympics so I want to make it an unforgettable experience, she said.

*The participation of athletes in the Olympic Games is subject to the selection of their respective National Olympic Committees for representation in Paris 2024, according to their exclusive jurisdiction.