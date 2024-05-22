Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram named among 54 as Cricket Australia multicultural ambassadors | Cricket news





Former India coach Ravi Shastri and legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram have been named as Cricket Australia's Multicultural Ambassadors for two years. The diverse range of Ambassadors, who have deployed for an initial two-year term, reflects a broad spectrum of cultural backgrounds, with representation from Indian, Sri Lankan, Pakistani, Indigenous Australian, Bangladeshi, Nepalese and Afghan communities. The list of ambassadors includes many former and current players, as well as industry and community leaders, who will champion diversity and support the goals set out in the Multicultural Action Plan. Inaugural ambassadors include Usman Khawaja, Mel Jones, Wasim Akram, Ravi Shastri, Lisa Sthalekar, Kishwar Chowdhury, Alana King, Peter Varghese, Swati Dave and Fawad Ahmed. We are pleased to welcome such a dynamic and diverse group as multicultural ambassadors. Their collective leadership, expertise and passion will play an important role in driving meaningful change and fostering a more inclusive cricket community,” said Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia. The Multicultural Ambassador Program represents Cricket Australia's continued commitment to creating a sport that reflects contemporary Australian society and embraces individuals from all backgrounds. “Through collaboration and collective action, the program aims to ensure that cricket remains a welcoming and inclusive sport for all.” Australian Test opener Usman Khwaja has praised Cricket Australia's initiative, saying: “As a sport, we must take the next step to ensure we have greater and more equitable representation of the community at large by creating opportunities and sharing our shared love for celebrate community. game, and inspiring members from all backgrounds to get involved.” Former Australian female cricketer Lisa Sthalekar believes that cricket has the power to unite people from all backgrounds. “It's a role that allows me to celebrate and promote the diversity that makes our sport so vibrant and inclusive,” she said. “I want to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and inspired to be part of the game,” Sthalekar said. Get the latest updates on IPL 2024 from IPL points table to teams, schedule, most runs and most wickets along with live score updates for all matches. Also get sports news and more cricket updates.

