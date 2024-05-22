Palmetto fills his position as football head coach with the hiring of Sanders

SARASOTA – Today, Palmetto High School athletic director Bryan Wilkes is a big fan of Eric Sanders.

That wasn't always the case. When the Tigers played Braden River in football with Sanders as the Pirates offensive coordinator, the games always seemed to end with Braden River victorious.

There were times when we played them when we felt we should have beaten Braden River, and we lost, Wilkes said. We hated facing him. Before Tom Brady came to the Bucs, we all hated him until he signed with the Bucs, and then he became the best guy in the world.

Their husband:Braden River High remains in-house and hires OC Eric Sanders as head football coach

One and done:Rashad West is stepping down as Palmetto High football coach

Palmetto's mantra? If you can't beat him, hire him as your head coach, as the Pirates did Tuesday by hiring Sanders just four months after he took the Braden River job, replacing Curt Bradley, for whom Sanders 12 served as offensive coordinator for seasons.

Sanders replaces Jim Webb, the Palmetto assistant who was named interim head coach after West abruptly resigned in March. Yet Wilkes only opened the position to candidates two weeks before the start of spring football. He offered Webb the chance to interview, but he declined.

People had contacted us a few times, Wilkes said. We want the best for our children. But we didn't rush into it. We took our time. We wanted to make sure we had the right guy. I know Coach Sanders has thought about it for a long time. He was one of the very last people to throw his name in the hat. And I was very surprised when he applied.

Still, it was no easy feat for Wilkes to hire Sanders. He also considered a head coach who was born in the region but now coaches outside of it.

There were no set parameters, he said. We just wanted someone who could relate to our children and make the children feel comfortable. He made us feel at ease during the interview. It was tough, but I think we made the right decision.

“I am grateful for the past twelve years as coach at Braden River,” Sanders said in a statement. I was happy to step up as head coach for a successful spring. This opportunity at Palmetto High School presented itself and I am extremely excited about it. Palmetto's tradition and community is second to none. Their football program has a rich history of excellence, and I am deeply humbled and honored to be the next head football coach.

Wilkes was asked why Sanders would leave a head coaching position just four months after taking it.

I think the bottom line is he thought he might have a better chance of going up and reaching the top of the hill (at Palmetto), Wilkes said. Braden River is a great program. He just felt that we have some athletes here that he would like to work with.

We have talent. A lot of college coaches come here to watch these guys. You need the perfect storm to be successful.

Under West, who joined Palmetto after four years coaching at Lakewood Ranch, the Tigers finished the 2023 regular season 5-5, losing three of their last four before falling in the first round of the postseason fell to Riverview.

As for Sanders, he will teach at Palmetto, as he does at Braden River. And he wastes little time delving into his work. His players will be on the practice field on Tuesday.

He believes the Tigers can win next season. Wilkes agrees.

We have talent, he said. Our main goal is to be successful next season.