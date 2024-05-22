Sports
Palmetto fills his position as football head coach with the hiring of Sanders
SARASOTA – Today, Palmetto High School athletic director Bryan Wilkes is a big fan of Eric Sanders.
That wasn't always the case. When the Tigers played Braden River in football with Sanders as the Pirates offensive coordinator, the games always seemed to end with Braden River victorious.
There were times when we played them when we felt we should have beaten Braden River, and we lost, Wilkes said. We hated facing him. Before Tom Brady came to the Bucs, we all hated him until he signed with the Bucs, and then he became the best guy in the world.
Their husband:Braden River High remains in-house and hires OC Eric Sanders as head football coach
One and done:Rashad West is stepping down as Palmetto High football coach
Palmetto's mantra? If you can't beat him, hire him as your head coach, as the Pirates did Tuesday by hiring Sanders just four months after he took the Braden River job, replacing Curt Bradley, for whom Sanders 12 served as offensive coordinator for seasons.
Sanders replaces Jim Webb, the Palmetto assistant who was named interim head coach after West abruptly resigned in March. Yet Wilkes only opened the position to candidates two weeks before the start of spring football. He offered Webb the chance to interview, but he declined.
People had contacted us a few times, Wilkes said. We want the best for our children. But we didn't rush into it. We took our time. We wanted to make sure we had the right guy. I know Coach Sanders has thought about it for a long time. He was one of the very last people to throw his name in the hat. And I was very surprised when he applied.
Still, it was no easy feat for Wilkes to hire Sanders. He also considered a head coach who was born in the region but now coaches outside of it.
There were no set parameters, he said. We just wanted someone who could relate to our children and make the children feel comfortable. He made us feel at ease during the interview. It was tough, but I think we made the right decision.
“I am grateful for the past twelve years as coach at Braden River,” Sanders said in a statement. I was happy to step up as head coach for a successful spring. This opportunity at Palmetto High School presented itself and I am extremely excited about it. Palmetto's tradition and community is second to none. Their football program has a rich history of excellence, and I am deeply humbled and honored to be the next head football coach.
Wilkes was asked why Sanders would leave a head coaching position just four months after taking it.
I think the bottom line is he thought he might have a better chance of going up and reaching the top of the hill (at Palmetto), Wilkes said. Braden River is a great program. He just felt that we have some athletes here that he would like to work with.
We have talent. A lot of college coaches come here to watch these guys. You need the perfect storm to be successful.
Under West, who joined Palmetto after four years coaching at Lakewood Ranch, the Tigers finished the 2023 regular season 5-5, losing three of their last four before falling in the first round of the postseason fell to Riverview.
As for Sanders, he will teach at Palmetto, as he does at Braden River. And he wastes little time delving into his work. His players will be on the practice field on Tuesday.
He believes the Tigers can win next season. Wilkes agrees.
We have talent, he said. Our main goal is to be successful next season.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/05/21/sanders-leaves-as-head-coach-at-braden-river-after-four-months-to-become-head-coach-at-palmetto/73789679007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Palmetto fills his position as football head coach with the hiring of Sanders
- Google's Indian alphabet P stands for Pixel, D stands for Dixon: local contract manufacturer makes Google Pixel 8 smartphone
- Trump is increasingly relying on his allies to deliver the lines of attack that the gag order prohibits him from uttering
- Mini-bikers arrested after fight with actor Ian Ziering on Hollywood Boulevard
- Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy Filed By Former Model
- Google is making fun of “Microsoft's security flaws.” With a “message” to the U.S. government
- Global: International court sets groundbreaking precedent that will help protect oceans and people from climate damage
- Why this GOP lawmaker is backing Nikki Haley as Trump's VP
- Interview: Sobhita Dhulipala calls Cannes 2024 an incredible year for Indian films | Bollywood
- Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram named among 54 as Cricket Australia multicultural ambassadors | Cricket news
- Thomson Reuters Introduces CoCounsel and Microsoft Copilot at Microsoft Build 2024
- The world reacts to the ICC prosecutor who is looking for Israel, the arrest warrant from Hamas Israel's War on Gaza News